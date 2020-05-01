Epoxy Molding Compounds Market Competitive Insights, Production and Demand 2020

EMC (Epoxy Molding Compound) is a semi-conductor encapsulant which is used in most products where semi-conductors are applied, such as general home appliances including mobile phones, refrigerators and TVs, industrial devices and vehicles. With the development of IT technology and the development of electronic products based on modern technologies, the global semi-conductor market is expanding and the EMC demand is increasing.

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

The prominent players in the global Epoxy Molding Compounds market are:

Sumitomo Bakelite, Hitachi Chemical, Chang Chun Group, Hysol Huawei Electronics, Panasonic, Kyocera, KCC, Samsung SDI, Eternal Materials, Jiangsu zhongpeng new material, Shin-Etsu Chemical, Hexion, Nepes, Tianjin Kaihua Insulating Material, HHCK, Scienchem, Beijing Sino-tech Electronic Material and Other.

Hitachi Chemical (Suzhou) Co., Ltd have decided to invest a total of approximately 1.5 billion yen to expand the production capacity of the bases in both countries by about 40%. This is in response to the growing demand for environmentally-friendly epoxy molding compounds in China and Southeast Asia. In addition to the establishment large factories of front-end/back-end process in China by Japanese, Taiwanese, the United States’, European and Korean manufactures of semiconductor, Chinese local manufacturers are also manufacturing semiconductors in China to cope with the escalating demand for digital equipment such as tablet PCs and smart phones. With the growing awareness of environmental problems in recent years, epoxy molding compounds made from environmentally-friendly materials are increasingly in demand. Furthermore, as leading semiconductor companies from Japan, the US and European countries are also expanding their production in Southeast Asia, the demand for environmentally-friendly epoxy molding compounds is expected to rise further in the future.

Market segment by Types

Normal Epoxy Molding Compound

Green Epoxy Molding Compound

Market segment by Application

Semiconductor Encapsulation

Electronic Components

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in the last five years are identified. The trends and strategies section highlights the likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2019 and forecasts until 2026

