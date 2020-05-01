Convertible Roof systems Market will experience robust expansion in the 2020 forecast period – Magna International, Continental AG, Valmet Automotive, Webasto, Standex International

The innovations in the automotive industry date long back and the growth of innovations is exponential. This factor has raised the innovation in convertible roof systems in recent times. The automotive manufacturers, as well as vehicle component manufacturers, are constantly investing substantial amounts and time in order to manufacture attractive, lightweight, cost-efficient and durable automotive components, without varying the performance of the vehicles. This is a key factor influencing the convertible roof systems market in the current scenario.

Another parameter boosting the convertible roof systems market is the high disposable income among the mass in the developed countries and few developing countries, which is increasing the purchasing power parity of luxurious and semi-luxurious cars. With the increasing demand for luxury cars and semi-luxurious cars, the demand for attractive systems and advanced technologies are also rising simultaneously. This factor has propelled the automotive manufacturers to integrate their vehicles with convertible roofs, which in turn is raising the sales of convertible roof manufacturers, thereby, creating a significant market for convertible roof systems market. The convertible roof systems market is however limited by the emergence of the sunroof system which is gaining popularity in the present automotive market.

Key players profiled in the report include Magna International, Continental AG, Valmet Automotive, Webasto, Standex International, Pininfarina, Asiin Seiki, Haartz, Gahh Automotive and German Auto Top, Inc.

The “Global Convertible Roof systems Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the convertible roof systems industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global convertible roof systems market with detailed market segmentation roof type, material type, vehicle type, vehicle class type and geography. The global convertible roof systems market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The convertible roof systems market report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The convertible roof systems market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global convertible roof systems market based on roof type, material type, vehicle type and vehicle class type. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall convertible roof systems market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The convertible roof systems market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

Table of Content

1.INTRODUCTION

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

CONVERTIBLE ROOF SYSTEM MARKET LANDSCAPE CONVERTIBLE ROOF SYSTEM MARKET – KEY INDUSTRY DYNAMICS 5. CONVERTIBLE ROOF SYSTEM MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS 6. CONVERTIBLE ROOF SYSTEM MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2025 – ROOF TYPE 7. CONVERTIBLE ROOF SYSTEM MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2025 – MATERIAL TYPE 8. CONVERTIBLE ROOF SYSTEM MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2025 – VEHICLE TYPE 9. CONVERTIBLE ROOF SYSTEM MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2025 – VEHICLE CLASS TYPE 10. CONVERTIBLE ROOF SYSTEM MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2025 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS 11. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE 12. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE 13. CONVERTIBLE ROOF SYSTEM MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

13.1. MAGNA INTERNATIONAL

13.2. CONTINENTAL AG

13.3. VALMET AUTOMOTIVE

13.4. WEBASTO

13.5. STANDEX INTERNATIONAL

13.6. PININFARINA

13.7. ASIIN SEIKI

13.8. HAARTZ

13.9. GAHH AUTOMOTIVE

13.10. GERMAN AUTO TOPS, INC. 14. APPENDIX

