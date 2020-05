Continuous Flow Stirred Tank Reactor Market to Hold a High Potential for Growth during forecast period 2016 – 2026

Rise in adoption of sustainable production technique to gain competitive advantage, need of cost cutting & mass production of chemicals are some of the factors primarily driving the growth of global CSTR market. A Continuous- flow Stirred Tank Reactor (CSTR) is one in which reactants are added and products are removed continuously at a constant rate while the reaction mixture is continuously stirred using internal components.

Nature of CSTR is best understood by three basic parameters: flow rate, retention time and dilution rate. CSTR are preferred for several application in chemical and waste water treatment industries primarily due to its appropriate mixing property. In chemical industry, it is used for the perfect mixing of chemicals which are continuously added in the reactor and provides similar composition of input chemical and output mixture. Desired rate of conversion of substrate into product is obtained through diligent choice of size of the tank, enzymatic activity and rate of addition of substrate. For instance, low flow rate, a large reactor size and high enzymatic activity will give high product yields.

Low maintenance cost & ease of cleaning, simple construction, ability to carry continuous operation and low operating cost are primarily increasing their adoption across various industrial applications. CSTR is normally used as a series of individual reactors, effectiveness of such integrated reactors is primarily dependent upon the number of reactors and size of component reactor. The overall operating costs of continuous-flow reactors are often significantly lower than those of equivalent batch processes. Moreover, capital cost involved in setup of CSTR facility is much lower than other equivalent batch process processes since such process can be taken in production facilities that are 10 to 100 times smaller.

Continuous Flow Stirred-Tank Reactor (CSTR) Market: Market Dynamics

Increase in the number of industry leads to rise in disposable water & chemical into the surrounding. Thus stringent government regulation on disposable water or chemical to avoid environmental hazardous & high effort to control environment hazardous by industry is leading towards installation or replacement of CSTR systems for the waste water treatment. However, unstable economic condition and long-term return on investment are some of the factors restraining the growth of global continuous flow stirred-tank reactor market.

Changing organizational structures, rising energy cost, growing awareness on production techniques, and time based competition are further expected to accelerate the demand for CSTR globally.

Continuous Flow Stirred-Tank Reactor (CSTR) Market: Market Segmentation

Global CSTR market can be segmented on the basis end-use industry & region.

On the basis of end-use industry, CSTR market can be segmented,

Chemical industry

Pharmaceutical industry

Bio-fuels

Others

Continuous Flow Stirred-Tank Reactor (CSTR) Market: Region-wise Outlook

North America and Europe market is in advanced stage of production management solutions and is expected to dominate the market. Asia Pacific is identified as the fastest growing market due to growing economy, technological advancement, expanding infrastructure, and industrialization.

Continuous Flow Stirred-Tank Reactor (CSTR) Market: Key Players

Some of the key players and service providers identified across the value chain in global CSTR market are:

Amar Equipments Pvt Ltd

Weihai Global Chemical Machinery Mfg Co.

Marches Biogas Ltd

Terralab Laboratory Equipment

Wear Manufacturing & Trading Co.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geography, technology and applications.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald