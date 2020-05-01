Clinical Workflow Solutions Market Latest Research, Driving Factors And Growth Status|Cisco Systems, Inc. ,Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. ,Ascom Holding AG ,GE Healthcare
Clinical Workflow Solutions Market is valued approximately at USD 6.7 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 11.3% over the forecast period 2019-2026. The rising demand for more advanceendhanced clinical workflow solutions is due to the advancement in healthcare IT sector along with the growing Government healthcare expenditure . The curtailing healthcare costs, and the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases has resulted in the rise in volume of patients, thus, resulting in the accelerated market share of the clinical workflow solutions market. The clinical workflow solutions are used to effectively manage and store patient’s data. The factors accentuating the market share of clinical workflow is the low-availability of doctor-to-patient ratio which have resulted in the increased dependency on healthcare IT solutions. Moreover, favorable government initiatives coupled with the increased investment in healthcare has propelled the demand for clinical workflow solutions. moreover, the growing demand among healthcare providers for proper management and storage solutions capable of managing large volume of healthcare and pharmaceuticals records have resulted in the accentuated growth of clinical workflow solutions market.
The regional analysis of Clinical Workflow Solutions market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Latin America region is expected to register considerable growth rate over the forecast period owing to number of government initiatives towards eHealth. Moreover, increasing investment in health care infrastructure in emerging economies such as Brazil, Argentina, Chile and many others may propel the market share of clinical workflow solutions.
Major market player included in this report are:
Cisco Systems, Inc.
Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.
Ascom Holding AG
GE Healthcare
Koninklijke Philips N.V.
McKesson Corp.
Midmark Corporation
Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.
Vocera Communications, Inc.
B. Braun Melsungen AG
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Product:
Data integration
Nurse call system
Unified communication
Patient flow management
By End-Use:
Hospitals
Long-term care facilities
Ambulatory care centers
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Target Audience of the Clinical Workflow Solutions Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
