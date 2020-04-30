Yogurt Drinks- Global Market Outlook 2019 to 2025 | Danone, Unternehmensgruppe Theo Mller, Mengniu Dairy, Yili

Global Yogurt Drinks Market Research Report 2019 is created to provide the market landscape and unlimited guideline about contemporary market size, share, driving factors, trends, progressive growth, and dominant players of the Yogurt Drinks market. The report serves overall information on the market to top manufacturers, distributors, traders, dealers. It will help them understand the product scope, market overview, market driving force, technological advancement, market risk, opportunities, and research findings.

The global Yogurt Drinks market is valued at 64600 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 85500 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% during 2019-2025.

Key Companies Analyzed in this Report is:

Danone, Unternehmensgruppe Theo Mller, Mengniu Dairy, Yili, General Mills, Lactalis, Meiji, Chobani, Bright Dairy & Food, Nestle, Fage International, Grupo Lala, Schreiber Foods, Junlebao Dairy, SanCor, Arla Foods, Yeo Valley, Amongst Others

The leading players of Yogurt Drinks industry, their market share, product portfolio, company profiles are covered in this report. The competitive market scenario among Yogurt Drinks players will help the industry aspirants in planning their strategies.

Summary

Yogurt is a dairy product which produced by milk via fermentation process. Cow’s milk is most commonly used to make yogurt even the world as a whole. At the same time some yogurt is made by the milk from water buffalo, goats, ewes, mares, camels, yaks or cow’s milk. The bacteria used to make yogurt are known as “yogurt cultures”. Fermentation of lactose by these bacteria produces lactic acid, which acts on milk protein to give yogurt its texture and characteristic tang. Yogurt not only keeps the nutriments which contained in the milk, but produce some new nutriments like VB1, VB2, VB6, VB12 and others.

Factors such as increased per capita spending and urbanization are likely to fuel yogurt consumption. Rise in awareness about its benefits and increase in preference for yogurt among consumers looking to lead an active and healthy lifestyle are expected to play a significant role in driving industry growth.

Segment by Type

Regular Yogurt

Fat-free Yogurt

Segment by Application

Children Yogurt

Adult Yogurt

Old People Yogurt

Overview:

The research includes historic data from 2014 to 2019 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the report’s an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

Further in the Yogurt Drinks Market research reports, following points are included along with in-depth study of each point:-

Production Analysis – Production of the Yogurt Drinks is analyzed with respect to different regions, types and applications. Here, price analysis of various Market key players are also covered.

Sales and Revenue Analysis – Both, sales and revenue are studied for the different regions of the Market. Another major aspect, price, which plays important part in the revenue generation, is also assessed in this section for the various regions.

Supply and Consumption – In continuation with sales, this section studies supply and consumption for the Market. This part also sheds light on the gap between supple and consumption. Import and export figures are also given in this part.

Competitors – In this section, various Market leading players are studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost and revenue.

Other analyses – Apart from the aforementioned information, trade and distribution analysis for the Market, contact information of major manufacturers, suppliers and key consumers is also given. Also, SWOT analysis for new projects and feasibility analysis for new investment are included.

Major Points Covered in Table of Contents:

1 Global Market Overview

2 Global Market Competitions by Manufacturers

3 Global Yogurt Drinks Capacities, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

4 Global Yogurt Drinks Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region

5 Global Yogurt Drinks Productions, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

6 Global Market Analyses by Application

7 Global Yogurt Drinks Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

8 Yogurt Drinks Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

10 Marketing Strategy Analyses, Distributors/Traders

11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

12 Market Forecast

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendixes

