Whole GRP & GRE Pipe Market Size, Share, Development by 2025 – QY Research, Inc.

The global GRP & GRE Pipe market was 2620 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 3390 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% between 2019 and 2025.

This report studies the GRP & GRE Pipe market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of the product include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in this market include

National Oilwell Varco (NOV)

Amiantit

ZCL Composites

Future Pipe Industries (FPI)

The Hobas Group

Graphite India Limited

Lianyungang Zhongfu

Abu Dhabi Pipe Factory

Hengrun Group

Enduro Composites

Chemical Process Piping (CPP)

Jizhou Zhongyi

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Polyester

Epoxy

Others

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Oil and Gas

Sewage Pipe

Irrigation

Others

Regions Covered in the Global GRP & GRE Pipe Market:

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

