Whole GRP & GRE Pipe Market Size, Share, Development by 2025 – QY Research, Inc.
The global GRP & GRE Pipe market was 2620 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 3390 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% between 2019 and 2025.
This report studies the GRP & GRE Pipe market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The various contributors involved in the value chain of the product include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in this market include
National Oilwell Varco (NOV)
Amiantit
ZCL Composites
Future Pipe Industries (FPI)
The Hobas Group
Graphite India Limited
Lianyungang Zhongfu
Abu Dhabi Pipe Factory
Hengrun Group
Enduro Composites
Chemical Process Piping (CPP)
Jizhou Zhongyi
By the product type, the market is primarily split into
Polyester
Epoxy
Others
By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments
Oil and Gas
Sewage Pipe
Irrigation
Others
Regions Covered in the Global GRP & GRE Pipe Market:
- The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)
- North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)
- South America (Brazil etc.)
- Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
- Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)
Strategic Points Covered in TOC:
- Chapter 1:Introduction, market driving force product scope, market risk, market overview, and market opportunities of the global GRP & GRE Pipe market
- Chapter 2:Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the global GRP & GRE Pipe market which consists of its revenue, sales, and price of the products
- Chapter 3:Displaying the competitive nature among key manufacturers, with market share, revenue, and sales
- Chapter 4:Presenting global GRP & GRE Pipe market by regions, market share and with revenue and sales for the projected period
- Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions
