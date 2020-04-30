Variable Speed Drive Market By Deployment, Capability, Equipment and End User Analysis by 2027

Variable Speed Drive regulates the rotational force and speed of the electric motor by altering the frequency of the power being provided to the motor. Motors are widely used in offices and industries. Motors perform in various machines such as power plant fans, sewage and irrigation pumps, milking machines, and paper machines. Moreover, variable speed drive is crucial components in electrical devices such as compressor, pump, conveyor, fan, and devices. Compared to other motor controllers, the installation of a variable speed drive is much more comfortable.

Rising demand for energy-efficient devices and an increase in urbanization in emerging markets are the major factors driving the growth of the variable speed drive market. However, high cost related to the motors and its maintenance is expected to restrain the growth of the variable speed drive market. The advantage such as reduced voltage sag, controlled initial current that extends the life of the motor, and controlled acceleration fascinates industries to adopt variable speed drives.

The List of Companies

1. ABB Ltd.

2. Crompton Greaves

3. Danfoss

4. Emerson Electric

5. General Electric

6. Rockwell Automation, Inc.

7. Schneider

8. Siemens AG

9. WEG

10. Yaskawa Electric Corporation

