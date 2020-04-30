Pipe Wrenches Market Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2019 to 2025

The Global Pipe Wrenches Market Research Report Forecast 2019-2025 : The research study has been prepared with the use of in-depth qualitative and quantitative analyses of the global Pipe Wrenches Market. The report offers complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the Global Pipe Wrenches Market. It takes into account the CAGR, value, volume, revenue, production, consumption, sales, Manufacturing cost, prices, and other key factors related to the global Pipe Wrenches Market.

The global Pipe Wrenches market is valued at 713.2 million US$ in 2020 is expected to reach 879.2 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.0% during 2021-2026.

Scope of the Report:

The pipe wrench (US), Stillson wrench or Stillsons (UK) is an adjustable wrench used for turning soft iron pipes and fittings with a rounded surface. The design of the adjustable jaw allows it to lock in the frame, such that any forward pressure on the handle tends to pull the jaws tighter together. Teeth angled in the direction of turn dig into the soft pipe. They are not intended for use on hardened steel hex nuts or other fittings because they would ruin the head; however, if a hex nut is soft enough that it becomes rounded beyond use with standard wrenches, a pipe wrench is sometimes used to break the bolt or nut free

First, as for the global Pipe Wrenches industry, the industry concentration rate is not high. The top 5 manufacturers have 41.32% sales revenue market share in 2016. The Stanley Black & Decker which has 12.68% market share in 2016, is the leader in the Pipe Wrenches industry. The manufacturers following Stanley Black & Decker are TTI Group and Apex Tool Group, which respectively has 8.18% and 7.37% market share globally.

Key Players of the Global Pipe Wrenches Market

Stanley, RIDGID, TTI Group, Apex Tool Group, SNAP-ON, Irwin, REED, Stahlwille, Wiha Tools, Wheeler-Rex, etc.

Segmentation by product type:

Small Size (Length?200 mm)

Medium Size (200 mm below Length?800 mm)

Larger Size (Length above 800 mm)

Segmentation by application:

Petrochemical Pipeline

Civil Pipeline

Others

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers 2019-2025:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, JaPipe Wrenches, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Panama, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Comprehensive pricing analysis on the basis of product, application, and regional segments

The detailed assessment of the vendor landscape and leading companies to help understand the level of competition in the global Pipe Wrenches market

Deep insights about regulatory and investment scenarios of the global Pipe Wrenches market

Analysis of market effect factors and their impact on the forecast and outlook of the global Pipe Wrenches market

A roadmap of growth opportunities available in the global Pipe Wrenches market with the identification of key factors

The exhaustive analysis of various trends of the global Pipe Wrenches market to help identify market developments

