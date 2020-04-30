Mattress Market 2019 Competitive insights and Precise Outlook 2025

The Global Mattress Market Research Report Forecast 2019-2025 : The research study has been prepared with the use of in-depth qualitative and quantitative analyses of the global Mattress Market. The report offers complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the Global Mattress Market. It takes into account the CAGR, value, volume, revenue, production, consumption, sales, Manufacturing cost, prices, and other key factors related to the global Mattress Market.

Scope of the Report:

A mattress is a large pad for supporting the reclining body, used as or on a bed. Mattresses may consist of a quilted or similarly fastened case, usually of heavy cloth, that contains hair, straw, cotton, foam rubber, etc.; a framework of metal springs; or they may be inflatable.

Mattresses are usually placed on top of a bed base which may be solid, as in the case of a platform bed, or elastic, e.g. with an upholstered wood and wire box spring or a slatted foundation. Flexible bed bases can prolong the life of the mattress. Popular in Europe, a divan incorporates both mattress and foundation in a single upholstered, footed unit. Divans have at least one innerspring layer as well as cushioning materials. They may be supplied with a secondary mattress and/or a removable “topper.”

The global Mattress market is valued at 32380 million US$ in 2020 is expected to reach 48260 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during 2021-2026.

Get PDF Sample Copy of this Report: ( Up to 30% Discount ):

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/01081727881/global-mattress-market-research-report-2020/inquiry?Source=Bulletin&Mode=31

China occupied 33.96% of the production market in 2017. It is followed by North America and Europe, which respectively account for around 24.60% and 16.42% of the global total industry. Other countries have a smaller amount of production. Geographically, China and North America were the largest consumption market in the world, which respectively took about 26.69% and 26.65% of the global consumption volume in 2017.

Key Players of the Global Mattress Market

Serta Simmons Bedding, Tempur Sealy International, Sleep Number, Hilding Anders, Corsicana, Ruf-Betten, Recticel, Derucci, Sleemon, MLILY, Therapedic, Ashley, Breckle, King Koil, Pikolin, Mengshen, Lianle, Airland

Segmentation by product type:

Innerspring Mattress

Foam Mattress

Latex Mattress

Others

Segmentation by application:

Private Households

Hotels

Hospitals

Others

Discount Copy: (Up to 30% Discount)

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/01081727881/global-mattress-market-research-report-2020/discount?Source=Bulletin&Mode=31

Global Mattress Market: Competitive Rivalry:

The chapter on company profiles studies the various companies operating in the global Mattress market. It evaluates the financial outlooks of these companies, their research and development statuses, and their expansion strategies for the coming years. Analysts have also provided a detailed list of the strategic initiatives taken by the Mattress market participants in the past few years to remain ahead of the competition.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers 2019-2025:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, JaMattress, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Panama, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Full Copy Of Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/01081727881/global-mattress-market-research-report-2020?Source=Bulletin&Mode=31

Report Highlights

Comprehensive pricing analysis on the basis of product, application, and regional segments

The detailed assessment of the vendor landscape and leading companies to help understand the level of competition in the global Mattress market

Deep insights about regulatory and investment scenarios of the global Mattress market

Analysis of market effect factors and their impact on the forecast and outlook of the global Mattress market

A roadmap of growth opportunities available in the global Mattress market with the identification of key factors

The exhaustive analysis of various trends of the global Mattress market to help identify market developments

We also offer customization on reports based on specific client requirement:

1-Free country level analysis for any 5 countries of your choice.

2- Free Competitive analysis of any 5 key market players.

3- Free 40 analyst hours to cover any other data points.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

[email protected] | [email protected]

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald