Itaconic Acid Market Size, Status, Global outlook 2019 to 2025

The major manufacturers covered in this report: Kehai Biochemistry, Guoguang Biochemistry, Huaming Biochemistry, Alpha Chemika, Zhongshun Science & Technology, Others.

The Global Itaconic Acid market report follows SWOT (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities, and Threats) Analysis with expected of 4.3% CAGR values during forecast period.

Itaconic Acid is a naturally occurring unsaturated 5-C dicarboxylic acid which is also known as methylenesuccinic acid or methylenebutanedioic acid . Itaconic acid was first described by Baup in 1836 when he discovered it as a product of citric acid distillation. Itaconic acid has the stoichiometric formula C5H6O4 and a molar weight of 130.1 g/mol. It exists as white to light beige crystals with a density of 1.573 g/mL at 25¡C, a melting point of 165-168¡C and a flash point of 268¡C . It dissolves in water up to 80.1 g/L at 20¡C which makes it quite easy to purify by crystallization. In a recent study IA was also found to dissolve well in several alcohols including methanol, 2-propanol and ethanol with the solubility increasing with temperature. Itaconic acid is also readily biodegradable in nature.

In 2019, the market size of Itaconic Acid (IA) is 83 million US$ and it will reach 120 million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

China is at present the largest supply market for Itaconic Acid, accounting for an estimated 76.15 percent share of global production in 2017. The country holds the supply and demand of itaconic acid from the viewpoint of production, manufacture, and worldwide competitiveness. Itaconic acid is an important raw material in the chemicals industry, but it still occupies a niche market. The todayÕs use of itaconic acid is in the production of lubricant additives, surface active agents, dye intermediates, plastics, synthetic rubber and resins and chemical fibers.

A thorough study of the competitive landscape of the Global 'Itaconic Acid' Market has been given, presenting insights into the company profiles, financial status, recent developments, mergers and acquisitions, and the SWOT analysis.

The ‘Itaconic Acid’ market can be divided based on product types and It’s sub-type, major applications and Third Party usage area, and Important regions.

This report segments the global ‘Itaconic Acid’ Market on the basis of Types are:

Synthesis

Fermentation

Others

On The Basis Of Application, the Global ‘Itaconic Acid’ Market is Segmented into:

Plasticizer

Lubricating Oil Additive

Others

The key segments covered in this report are geographical segments, end-use/application segments, and competitor segments. Local segment, regional supply, application and wise demand, major players, prices are also available by 2025. The Global ‘Itaconic Acid’ Market is expected to grow tremendously by 2025. This report represents a complete study of the market, market drivers, demanding circumstances, major upgrades.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), and market share and growth rate of ‘Itaconic Acid’ Market these regions, from 2019 to 2024 (forecast), covering North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia–Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast)

