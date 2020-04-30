Growing Focus on Product Innovation Likely to Impact the Growth of the Dried Fruit Ingredients Market 2018 – 2026

The Dried Fruit Ingredients market intelligence report from TMR is a valuable tool that enables vendors to identify growth avenues, and strategize for launch of products and services. These findings help businesses pave way in a crowded business landscape, and make way into the future with confidence. The Dried Fruit Ingredients market report depicts the current & future growth trends of this business and outlines geographies that are a part of the regional landscape of the market.

competitive landscape in the market. This section of the report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis by key players. Thus, presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global CBD hemp oil market.

Based on product, the market has been segmented into hemp-based and marijuana-based. The product segment of CBD hemp oil market has been analyzed based on available approved products, cost-effectiveness, and preference provided by physicians and patients in treating different diseases. The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year.

Based on application, the market has been classified into sleeping disorders & depression, multiple sclerosis, neurological pain, and others. The application segment of CBD hemp oil market has been analyzed based on the prevalence of disease and usage of CBD hemp oil in treatment. The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year.

Based on distribution channel, the CBD hemp oil market has been segregated into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, online pharmacies, and others. The market segments have been extensively analyzed based on prevalence of the diseases and usage of CBD hemp oil during available treatment and geographical coverage. The market size and forecast in terms of US$ Mn for each segment have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for each market segment for the period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year.

In terms of geography, the global CBD hemp oil market has been categorized into five major regions and the key countries in the respective region are: North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (Japan, India, China, Australia & New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America) and Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC countries, and Rest of Middle East & Africa). The market size and forecast for each of these regions and the mentioned countries have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year. The research study also covers the competitive scenario in these regions.

The report also profiles major players in the global CBD hemp oil market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Major players profiled in this report include ENDOCA, Medical Marijuana, Cannoid, Canopy Growth Corporation, Elixinol Global, include Isodiol, NuLeaf Naturals, PharmaHemp, Aphria Inc., and Folium Biosciences.

Global CBD hemp oil market is segmented as given below:

Global CBD Hemp Oil Market, by Product, 2016?2026

Hemp Based

Marijuana Based

Global CBD Hemp Oil Market, by Application, 2016?2026

Sleeping Disorders & Depression

Multiple Sclerosis

Neurological Pain

Others

Global CBD Hemp Oil Market, by Distribution Channel, 2016?2026

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Others

Global CBD Hemp Oil Market, by Region, 2016?2026

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



