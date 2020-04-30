Green Tea Market Growth Prospects and Precise Outlook 2019 to 2025 | Longrun Tea, Dayi Tea Group, China Tea, Yunnan Xiaguan Tuocha Tea

Global Green Tea Market Research Report 2019 is created to provide the market landscape and unlimited guideline about contemporary market size, share, driving factors, trends, progressive growth, and dominant players of the Green Tea market. The report serves overall information on the market to top manufacturers, distributors, traders, dealers. It will help them understand the product scope, market overview, market driving force, technological advancement, market risk, opportunities, and research findings.

Key Companies Analyzed in this Report is:

Longrun Tea, Dayi Tea Group, China Tea, Yunnan Xiaguan Tuocha Tea, Suzhou Tianhua Tea, Hunan Spark Tea, Tazo, Bigelow, Yabukita, Ito En, Amongst Others

The leading players of Green Tea industry, their market share, product portfolio, company profiles are covered in this report. The competitive market scenario among Green Tea players will help the industry aspirants in planning their strategies.

Summary

The Global Green tea market reached worth US $ 17.4 billion in 2018. Green tea made from the leaves of Camellia sinensis unoxidized, is a pale green drink with a slightly bitter taste. It was traditionally used as a medicine in China and India for easing digestion, regulation of body temperature, heart and improving mental health, control bleeding, and wound healing. Due to changing consumer lifestyles, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and the growing awareness of the health benefits of green tea, it became one of the favorite drinks worldwide. In addition, green tea is widely used as raw material in the production of beverages, food supplements, dental care products and cosmetics.

The awareness regarding the health benefits and growing consumer interest in a healthy lifestyle are some of the key factors that are believed to promote growth of the market throughout the forecast period. Moreover, the increasing number of cases enormously obese and people with cardiovascular disease is estimated to boost demand for green tea worldwide. As green tea is believed to reduce the effect of LDL cholesterol, cancer cells, and the head of cures and bodyaches. In addition, green tea also contributes significantly to the reduction of fat. These factors are estimated to fuel the growth of the global market in the coming years (2019-2025).

Segment by Type

Fired Green Tea

Baked Green Tea

Steamed Green Tea

Sun-dried Green Tea

Segment by Application

Commercial

Individual Consumption

Overview:

The research includes historic data from 2014 to 2019 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the report’s an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

Further in the Green Tea Market research reports, following points are included along with in-depth study of each point:-

Production Analysis – Production of the Green Tea is analyzed with respect to different regions, types and applications. Here, price analysis of various Market key players are also covered.

Sales and Revenue Analysis – Both, sales and revenue are studied for the different regions of the Market. Another major aspect, price, which plays important part in the revenue generation, is also assessed in this section for the various regions.

Supply and Consumption – In continuation with sales, this section studies supply and consumption for the Market. This part also sheds light on the gap between supple and consumption. Import and export figures are also given in this part.

Competitors – In this section, various Market leading players are studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost and revenue.

Other analyses – Apart from the aforementioned information, trade and distribution analysis for the Market, contact information of major manufacturers, suppliers and key consumers is also given. Also, SWOT analysis for new projects and feasibility analysis for new investment are included.

Major Points Covered in Table of Contents:

1 Global Market Overview

2 Global Market Competitions by Manufacturers

3 Global Green Tea Capacities, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

4 Global Green Tea Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region

5 Global Green Tea Productions, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

6 Global Market Analyses by Application

7 Global Green Tea Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

8 Green Tea Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

10 Marketing Strategy Analyses, Distributors/Traders

11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

12 Market Forecast

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendixes

