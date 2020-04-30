Global Refined Fish Oil Market History 2020 – Industry Overview by Upcoming Trends, End User Industries, Top Regions, Expectations and Forecasted Industry till 2025
Fish oil is a virtually unique source of natural LC omega-3 fatty acids – EPA, DPA and DHA. It comes from fatty fish, specifically the tissue of fatty fish, such as trout, mackerel, tuna, herring, sardines, and salmon.
Globally, the fish oil industry has association with the distribution global fishery resources. The production activities concentrated in a few countries of coastal areas, like Peru, Chile, Denmark, Norway, USA, Iceland, Mexico, Japan, China etc.; On the other hand the consumers also concentrated in special sea areas, the main consumers like Norway, Chile, Denmark, Japan, USA, China, UK etc.
In 2019, the market size of Refined Fish Oil is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.
Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3606709
In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Refined Fish Oil.
This report studies the global market size of Refined Fish Oil, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).
This study presents the Refined Fish Oil sales volume, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (sales, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.
In global market, the following companies are covered:
TripleNine Group
COPEINCA
Austevoll Seafood ASA
China Fishery Group
FF Skagen A/S
Pesquera Diamante S.A.
Camanchaca
OLVEA Fish Oils
Omega Protein Corporation
Pesquera Pacific Star
Orizon SA
Oceana Group
Pioneer Fishing
Kobyalar Group
CV. Sari LautJaya
Animalfeeds International
Nissui Group
Havsbr?n
Eskja
HB Grandi
United Marine Products
Pesquera Exalmar
Hainan Fish Oil
Jiekou Group
Market Segment by Product Type
Pesquera Exalmar
Hainan Fish Oil
Jiekou Group
Market Segment by Application
Salmon and Trout
Marine Fish
Carps
Tilapias
Others (Eels, mackerels, herrings)
Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.
United States
China
European Union
Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the Refined Fish Oil status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.
To present the key Refined Fish Oil manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Refined Fish Oil are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-united-states-european-union-and-china-refined-fish-oil-market-research-report-2019-2025
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Major Manufacturers Covered in This Report
1.3 Market Segment by Type
1.3.1 Global Refined Fish Oil Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2019-2025)
1.3.2 Pesquera Exalmar
1.3.3 Hainan Fish Oil
1.3.4 Jiekou Group
1.4 Market Segment by Application
1.4.1 Global Refined Fish Oil Market Share by Application (2019-2025)
1.4.2 Salmon and Trout
1.4.3 Marine Fish
1.4.4 Carps
1.4.5 Tilapias
1.4.6 Others (Eels, mackerels, herrings)
1.5 Study Objectives
1.6 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Refined Fish Oil Market Size
2.1.1 Global Refined Fish Oil Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Refined Fish Oil Sales 2014-2025
2.2 Refined Fish Oil Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Refined Fish Oil Sales by Regions 2014-2019
2.2.2 Global Refined Fish Oil Revenue by Regions 2014-2019
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
Chapter Three: Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1 Refined Fish Oil Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Refined Fish Oil Sales by Manufacturers 2014-2019
3.1.2 Refined Fish Oil Sales Market Share by Manufacturers 2014-2019
3.2 Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Refined Fish Oil Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.2.2 Refined Fish Oil Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.2.3 Global Refined Fish Oil Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.3 Refined Fish Oil Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Key Manufacturers Refined Fish Oil Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served
3.5 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Refined Fish Oil Market
3.6 Key Manufacturers Refined Fish Oil Product Offered
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Market Size by Type
4.1 Sales and Revenue for Each Type
4.1.1 Pesquera Exalmar Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)
4.1.2 Hainan Fish Oil Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)
4.1.3 Jiekou Group Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Refined Fish Oil Sales Market Share by Type
4.3 Global Refined Fish Oil Revenue Market Share by Type
4.4 Refined Fish Oil Price by Type
Chapter Five: Market Size by Application
5.1 Overview
5.2 Global Refined Fish Oil Sales by Application
Chapter Six: United States
6.1 United States Refined Fish Oil Breakdown Data by Company
6.2 United States Refined Fish Oil Breakdown Data by Type
6.3 United States Refined Fish Oil Breakdown Data by Application
Chapter Seven: European Union
7.1 European Union Refined Fish Oil Breakdown Data by Company
7.2 European Union Refined Fish Oil Breakdown Data by Type
7.3 European Union Refined Fish Oil Breakdown Data by Application
Chapter Eight: China
8.1 China Refined Fish Oil Breakdown Data by Company
8.2 China Refined Fish Oil Breakdown Data by Type
8.3 China Refined Fish Oil Breakdown Data by Application
Chapter Nine: Rest of World
9.1 Rest of World Refined Fish Oil Breakdown Data by Company
9.2 Rest of World Refined Fish Oil Breakdown Data by Type
9.3 Rest of World Refined Fish Oil Breakdown Data by Application
9.4 Rest of World Refined Fish Oil Breakdown Data by Countries
9.4.1 Rest of World Refined Fish Oil Sales by Countries
9.4.2 Rest of World Refined Fish Oil Revenue by Countries
9.4.3 Japan
9.4.4 Korea
9.4.5 India
9.4.6 Southeast Asia
Chapter Ten: Company Profiles
10.1 TripleNine Group
10.1.1 TripleNine Group Company Details
10.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.1.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Refined Fish Oil
10.1.4 Refined Fish Oil Product Introduction
10.1.5 TripleNine Group Recent Development
10.2 COPEINCA
10.2.1 COPEINCA Company Details
10.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.2.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Refined Fish Oil
10.2.4 Refined Fish Oil Product Introduction
10.2.5 COPEINCA Recent Development
10.3 Austevoll Seafood ASA
10.3.1 Austevoll Seafood ASA Company Details
10.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.3.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Refined Fish Oil
10.3.4 Refined Fish Oil Product Introduction
10.3.5 Austevoll Seafood ASA Recent Development
10.4 China Fishery Group
10.4.1 China Fishery Group Company Details
10.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.4.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Refined Fish Oil
10.4.4 Refined Fish Oil Product Introduction
10.4.5 China Fishery Group Recent Development
10.5 FF Skagen A/S
10.5.1 FF Skagen A/S Company Details
10.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.5.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Refined Fish Oil
10.5.4 Refined Fish Oil Product Introduction
10.5.5 FF Skagen A/S Recent Development
10.6 Pesquera Diamante S.A.
10.6.1 Pesquera Diamante S.A. Company Details
10.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.6.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Refined Fish Oil
10.6.4 Refined Fish Oil Product Introduction
10.6.5 Pesquera Diamante S.A. Recent Development
10.7 Camanchaca
10.7.1 Camanchaca Company Details
10.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.7.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Refined Fish Oil
10.7.4 Refined Fish Oil Product Introduction
10.7.5 Camanchaca Recent Development
10.8 OLVEA Fish Oils
10.8.1 OLVEA Fish Oils Company Details
10.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.8.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Refined Fish Oil
10.8.4 Refined Fish Oil Product Introduction
10.8.5 OLVEA Fish Oils Recent Development
10.9 Omega Protein Corporation
10.9.1 Omega Protein Corporation Company Details
10.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.9.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Refined Fish Oil
10.9.4 Refined Fish Oil Product Introduction
10.9.5 Omega Protein Corporation Recent Development
10.10 Pesquera Pacific Star
10.10.1 Pesquera Pacific Star Company Details
10.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.10.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Refined Fish Oil
10.10.4 Refined Fish Oil Product Introduction
10.10.5 Pesquera Pacific Star Recent Development
10.11 Orizon SA
10.12 Oceana Group
10.13 Pioneer Fishing
10.14 Kobyalar Group
10.15 CV. Sari LautJaya
10.16 Animalfeeds International
10.17 Nissui Group
10.18 Havsbr?n
10.19 Eskja
10.20 HB Grandi
10.21 United Marine Products
10.22 Pesquera Exalmar
10.23 Hainan Fish Oil
10.24 Jiekou Group
Chapter Eleven: Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
11.1 Value Chain Analysis
11.2 Sales Channels Analysis
11.2.1 Refined Fish Oil Sales Channels
11.2.2 Refined Fish Oil Distributors
11.3 Refined Fish Oil Customers
Chapter Twelve: Market Forecast
12.1 Global Refined Fish Oil Sales and Revenue Forecast 2019-2025
12.2 Global Refined Fish Oil Sales Forecast by Type
12.3 Global Refined Fish Oil Sales Forecast by Application
12.4 Refined Fish Oil Forecast by Regions
12.4.1 Global Refined Fish Oil Sales Forecast by Regions 2019-2025
12.4.2 Global Refined Fish Oil Revenue Forecast by Regions 2019-2025
12.5 United States Market Forecast
12.6 European Union Market Forecast
12.7 China Market Forecast
12.8 Rest of World
12.8.1 Japan
12.8.2 Korea
12.8.3 India
Chapter Thirteen: Research Findings and Conclusion
Chapter Fourteen: Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/3606709
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Us:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155
This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald