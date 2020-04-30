Global Non-Alcoholic Squash Market History 2020 – Industry Overview by Increasing Demand, Industry Growth, Innovation, Top Manufacturers, Trends & Forecast to 2025
Non-alcoholic squash is concentrated syrup that is made up of fruit ingredients. They are generally non-alcoholic in nature and not fermented. Presently, various companies’ offers sugar free squash. Ginger extract and herbal extract are also added to enhance the quality of squash. Cocktails are generally made by mixing squash with alcoholic drinks. Non-alcoholic squash has good shelf life with added preservatives. Squash contains natural ingredients that are rich in vitamins and are considered healthy in comparison to aerated drinks which directly boost the non-alcoholic squash market.
In 2019, the market size of Non-Alcoholic Squash is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.
In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Non-Alcoholic Squash.
This report studies the global market size of Non-Alcoholic Squash, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).
This study presents the Non-Alcoholic Squash sales volume, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (sales, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.
In global market, the following companies are covered:
Pepsico
Evergreen juices
Dabur
Parle agro
The Coca-Cola company
James white drinks
Evolution fresh, suja life, llc
Höllinger
Nectar imports ltd.
Anpellegrino s.p.a
Robinsons
Kissan
Britvic
Hamdard
Assis
Prigat
Primor
Suntory
Nichols
Sunquick
Market Segment by Product Type
Organic
Conventional
Market Segment by Application
Hypermarket/ supermarket
Convenience and
Departmental stores
Specialty stores
Online retail
Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.
United States
China
European Union
Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the Non-Alcoholic Squash status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.
To present the key Non-Alcoholic Squash manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Non-Alcoholic Squash are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
