Global Food Amino Acids Market History 2020 – Industry Overview by Types, Applications, Regional Analysis and Key Players and Forecast Insights till 2025

The market is driven by factors such as rising demand for healthy and nutritious food, growing concerns of consumers regarding healthy lifestyles, rising demand for processed and convenience foods, and growing demand for innovative food & beverage products due to changing consumer trends.

Asia-Pacific to lead the market in terms of market share between 2016 and 2022.

In 2019, the market size of Food Amino Acids is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Food Amino Acids.

This report studies the global market size of Food Amino Acids, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Food Amino Acids sales volume, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (sales, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

Ajinomoto

Kyowa Hakko Kirin

EVONIK INDUSTRIES

SIGMA-ALDRICH

PRINOVA

DAESANG

SHAOXING YAMEI BIOTECHNOLOGY

QINGDAO SAMIN CHEMICAL

HUGESTONE ENTERPRISE

BRENNTAG

PANGAEA SCIENCES

AMINO

KINGCHEM

ROCHEM INTERNATIONAL

SUNRISE NUTRACHEM

MONTELOEDER S.L.

KRAEMER MARTIN

PACIFIC RAINBOW INTERNATIONAL

Market Segment by Product Type

Glutamic Acid

Lysine

Tryptophan

Methionine

Market Segment by Application

Nutraceutical & Dietary Supplements

Infant Formula

Food Fortification

Convenience Foods

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the Food Amino Acids status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Food Amino Acids manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Food Amino Acids are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Major Manufacturers Covered in This Report

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Food Amino Acids Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2019-2025)

1.3.2 Glutamic Acid

1.3.3 Lysine

1.3.4 Tryptophan

1.3.5 Methionine

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Food Amino Acids Market Share by Application (2019-2025)

1.4.2 Nutraceutical & Dietary Supplements

1.4.3 Infant Formula

1.4.4 Food Fortification

1.4.5 Convenience Foods

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Food Amino Acids Market Size

2.1.1 Global Food Amino Acids Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Food Amino Acids Sales 2014-2025

2.2 Food Amino Acids Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Food Amino Acids Sales by Regions 2014-2019

2.2.2 Global Food Amino Acids Revenue by Regions 2014-2019

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

Chapter Three: Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Food Amino Acids Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Food Amino Acids Sales by Manufacturers 2014-2019

3.1.2 Food Amino Acids Sales Market Share by Manufacturers 2014-2019

3.2 Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Food Amino Acids Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Food Amino Acids Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.3 Global Food Amino Acids Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.3 Food Amino Acids Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Key Manufacturers Food Amino Acids Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.5 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Food Amino Acids Market

3.6 Key Manufacturers Food Amino Acids Product Offered

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Market Size by Type

4.1 Sales and Revenue for Each Type

4.1.1 Glutamic Acid Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)

4.1.2 Lysine Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)

4.1.3 Tryptophan Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)

4.1.4 Methionine Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Food Amino Acids Sales Market Share by Type

4.3 Global Food Amino Acids Revenue Market Share by Type

4.4 Food Amino Acids Price by Type

Chapter Five: Market Size by Application

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Food Amino Acids Sales by Application

Chapter Six: United States

6.1 United States Food Amino Acids Breakdown Data by Company

6.2 United States Food Amino Acids Breakdown Data by Type

6.3 United States Food Amino Acids Breakdown Data by Application

Chapter Seven: European Union

7.1 European Union Food Amino Acids Breakdown Data by Company

7.2 European Union Food Amino Acids Breakdown Data by Type

7.3 European Union Food Amino Acids Breakdown Data by Application

Chapter Eight: China

8.1 China Food Amino Acids Breakdown Data by Company

8.2 China Food Amino Acids Breakdown Data by Type

8.3 China Food Amino Acids Breakdown Data by Application

Chapter Nine: Rest of World

9.1 Rest of World Food Amino Acids Breakdown Data by Company

9.2 Rest of World Food Amino Acids Breakdown Data by Type

9.3 Rest of World Food Amino Acids Breakdown Data by Application

9.4 Rest of World Food Amino Acids Breakdown Data by Countries

9.4.1 Rest of World Food Amino Acids Sales by Countries

9.4.2 Rest of World Food Amino Acids Revenue by Countries

9.4.3 Japan

9.4.4 Korea

9.4.5 India

9.4.6 Southeast Asia

Chapter Ten: Company Profiles

10.1 Ajinomoto

10.1.1 Ajinomoto Company Details

10.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.1.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Food Amino Acids

10.1.4 Food Amino Acids Product Introduction

10.1.5 Ajinomoto Recent Development

10.2 Kyowa Hakko Kirin

10.2.1 Kyowa Hakko Kirin Company Details

10.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.2.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Food Amino Acids

10.2.4 Food Amino Acids Product Introduction

10.2.5 Kyowa Hakko Kirin Recent Development

10.3 EVONIK INDUSTRIES

10.3.1 EVONIK INDUSTRIES Company Details

10.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.3.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Food Amino Acids

10.3.4 Food Amino Acids Product Introduction

10.3.5 EVONIK INDUSTRIES Recent Development

10.4 SIGMA-ALDRICH

10.4.1 SIGMA-ALDRICH Company Details

10.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.4.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Food Amino Acids

10.4.4 Food Amino Acids Product Introduction

10.4.5 SIGMA-ALDRICH Recent Development

10.5 PRINOVA

10.5.1 PRINOVA Company Details

10.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.5.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Food Amino Acids

10.5.4 Food Amino Acids Product Introduction

10.5.5 PRINOVA Recent Development

10.6 DAESANG

10.6.1 DAESANG Company Details

10.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.6.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Food Amino Acids

10.6.4 Food Amino Acids Product Introduction

10.6.5 DAESANG Recent Development

10.7 SHAOXING YAMEI BIOTECHNOLOGY

10.7.1 SHAOXING YAMEI BIOTECHNOLOGY Company Details

10.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.7.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Food Amino Acids

10.7.4 Food Amino Acids Product Introduction

10.7.5 SHAOXING YAMEI BIOTECHNOLOGY Recent Development

10.8 QINGDAO SAMIN CHEMICAL

10.8.1 QINGDAO SAMIN CHEMICAL Company Details

10.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.8.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Food Amino Acids

10.8.4 Food Amino Acids Product Introduction

10.8.5 QINGDAO SAMIN CHEMICAL Recent Development

10.9 HUGESTONE ENTERPRISE

10.9.1 HUGESTONE ENTERPRISE Company Details

10.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.9.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Food Amino Acids

10.9.4 Food Amino Acids Product Introduction

10.9.5 HUGESTONE ENTERPRISE Recent Development

10.10 BRENNTAG

10.10.1 BRENNTAG Company Details

10.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.10.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Food Amino Acids

10.10.4 Food Amino Acids Product Introduction

10.10.5 BRENNTAG Recent Development

10.11 PANGAEA SCIENCES

10.12 AMINO

10.13 KINGCHEM

10.14 ROCHEM INTERNATIONAL

10.15 SUNRISE NUTRACHEM

10.16 MONTELOEDER S.L.

10.17 KRAEMER MARTIN

10.18 PACIFIC RAINBOW INTERNATIONAL

Chapter Eleven: Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Food Amino Acids Sales Channels

11.2.2 Food Amino Acids Distributors

11.3 Food Amino Acids Customers

Chapter Twelve: Market Forecast

12.1 Global Food Amino Acids Sales and Revenue Forecast 2019-2025

12.2 Global Food Amino Acids Sales Forecast by Type

12.3 Global Food Amino Acids Sales Forecast by Application

12.4 Food Amino Acids Forecast by Regions

12.4.1 Global Food Amino Acids Sales Forecast by Regions 2019-2025

12.4.2 Global Food Amino Acids Revenue Forecast by Regions 2019-2025

12.5 United States Market Forecast

12.6 European Union Market Forecast

12.7 China Market Forecast

12.8 Rest of World

12.8.1 Japan

12.8.2 Korea

12.8.3 India

Chapter Thirteen: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Fourteen: Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

