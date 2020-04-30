Global Cookies Market History 2020 – Industry Overview by End Users, Competitive Landscape, Top Brands and Future Growth Opportunity till 2025
Cookies are flat-baked treats. In many countries, crisp cookies are often referred to as biscuits.
Bakeries and specialty stores accounted for the maximum sales of cookies. Bakeries offer a wide range of freshly baked products such as cookies and a number of bakeries provide consumers the option to pretest their products before purchasing. Specialty stores offer products from a large number of brands and this channel is the most-significant revenue generator to the cookies market.
In 2019, the market size of Cookies is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.
In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Cookies.
This report studies the global market size of Cookies, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).
This study presents the Cookies sales volume, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (sales, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.
In global market, the following companies are covered:
Kellogg
PepsiCo
Nestle
Danone
Mondelez International
Campbell Soup Company
Parle Products
Pladis
General Mills
Pacific Cookie
Great American Cookies
Boulder Brands
Starbucks
J&M Foods
Aryzta
Voortman Cookies
Ben’s Cookies
Market Segment by Product Type
Plain and Butter-Based Cookies
Choco-Chip and Other Chocolate-Based Cookie Varieties
Others
Market Segment by Application
Bakeries and Specialty Stores
Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
Independent Retailers and Convenience Stores
Foodservice
Others
Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.
United States
China
European Union
Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the Cookies status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.
To present the key Cookies manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cookies are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
