Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber Detailed Analysis and Huge Growth by Top Players – Trevira, Reliance, Huvis, Teijin, Toyobo

The major key players covered in this report: Trevira, Reliance, Huvis, Teijin, Toyobo, Toray, Unifi, JR Corporation, SSFC, Yizheng Chemical Fiber, Hangzhou Hanbang Chemical Fiber, Kairui Flame Retardant Technology.

The Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber market can be divided based on product types and It’s sub-type, major applications and Third Party usage area, and important regions.

In global market, the production of flame retardant polyester staple fiber increases from 47.5 K MT in 2012 to 53.9 K MT in 2016, at a CAGR of 2.56%. In 2016, the global flame retardant polyester staple fiber market is led by Japan, capturing about 19.99% of global flame retardant polyester staple fiber production. Europe is the second-largest region-wise market with 18.86% global production share.

In terms of revenue, the global flame retardant polyester staple fiber market was valued 169.5 million USD in 2016, and is estimated to be worth 179.5 million USD by 2022. At present, the major manufacturers of flame retardant polyester staple fiber are Trevira, Reliance, Huvis, Teijin, Toyobo, Toray, Unifi, JR Corporation. Trevira is the world leader, holding 13.56% production market share in 2016.

In terms of price, the global 2012-2017 flame retardant polyester staple fiber price is in decline trend, from about 3477 USD/MT in 2012 to 3146 USD/MT in 2016.

In application, flame retardant polyester staple fiber downstream is wide and recently flame retardant polyester staple fiber has acquired increasing significance in various fields of clothing, home textiles, public utility and others. Globally, the flame retardant polyester staple fiber market is mainly driven by growing demand for clothing which accounts for nearly 57.14% of total downstream consumption of flame retardant polyester staple fiber in 2016.

In the future, global market is expected to witness steady growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, flame retardant polyester staple fiber production will show a trend of steady growth. In 2022 the production of flame retardant polyester staple fiber is estimated to be 65.9 KMT. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future.

This report segments the global Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber Market based on Types are :

Inherent FRP Staple Fiber

Treated FRP Staple Fiber

Based on Application, the Global Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber Market is Segmented into :

Clothing

Home Textiles

Public Utility

Others

Regions covered By Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber Market Report 2019 to 2025.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Central and South America: Brazil and Argentina.

Middle East and Africa: Saudi Arabia, and Turkey.

Europe: Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, and Singapore.

