Dermatological Diagnostics And Therapeutics Market – Trends & Leading Players by s 2012 – 2018

The research study presented in this report offers complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the Global Dermatological Diagnostics And Therapeutics Market. The research study has been prepared with the use of in-depth qualitative and quantitative analyses of the global Dermatological Diagnostics And Therapeutics market. We have also provided absolute dollar opportunity and other types of market analysis on the global Dermatological Diagnostics And Therapeutics market.

It takes into account the CAGR, value, volume, revenue, production, consumption, sales, manufacturing cost, prices, and other key factors related to the global Dermatological Diagnostics And Therapeutics market. All findings and data on the global Dermatological Diagnostics And Therapeutics market provided in the report are calculated, gathered, and verified using advanced and reliable primary and secondary research sources. The regional analysis offered in the report will help you to identify key opportunities of the global Dermatological Diagnostics And Therapeutics market available in different regions and countries.

The authors of the report have segmented the global Dermatological Diagnostics And Therapeutics market as per product, application, and region. Segments of the global Dermatological Diagnostics And Therapeutics market are analyzed on the basis of market share, production, consumption, revenue, CAGR, market size, and more factors. The analysts have profiled leading players of the global Dermatological Diagnostics And Therapeutics market, keeping in view their recent developments, market share, sales, revenue, areas covered, product portfolios, and other aspects.

market segment of the dermatological diagnostics market accounting for 28.7% of the total therapeutics market followed by psoriasis (26.4%), rosacea (14.9%), and atopic dermatitis (9%).

Many new players are emerging in this market as a result of a number of growth opportunities provided by this market, thus creating tough competition. Forthcoming patent expiries of major drugs is increasing the competition, further driving this market.

The overall dermatological diagnostics and therapeutics industry is forecast to witness tremendous growth rate and reach $38 million by the year 2013 with annual growth rate of 8.7%. Rising pressure is also forcing the companies to engage into licensing agreements and help them to expand their product portfolio and improve competitive positions in industry.

Market Segmentation for Diagnostic Procedures

Dermoscopy

Patch Testing

Skin Biopsy

Culture

Phototests

Morbidity/Prevalence

Market Segmentation for Therapeutic Procedures

Anti-infectives

Corticosteroids

Anti Psoriasis

Anti-acne

Topical and other Dermatological Drugs

The research report on the dermatological diagnostics and therapeutics market, analyzes this market depending on its segments and major geographies. This research report is a comprehensive analysis of current industry trends, growth drivers, restraints, industry capacity, market structure, and market projections for upcoming years. The report also includes analysis of technological developments in the market, Porter’s five force model analysis, and complete company profiles of top industry players. It provides review of micro and macro factors significant with respect to new entrants and existing market players with value chain analysis.

Major geographies analyzed under this research report are

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Major Players

Major players dominating this market are AGI Dermatics, Allergan Inc, Amgen Inc, Chester Valley Pharmaceuticals Inc, Dermik Laboratories Inc, Eisai Inc., Ferndale Laboratories Inc., Genentech Inc., Medicis Pharmaceutical Corp, Onset Therapeutics, Prime Pharmaceuticals Corp, Schering-Plough Corp, Sinclair Pharmaceuticals, Skinmedica Inc., Summers Laboratories Inc, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, and others.

