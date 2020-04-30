Bubble Tea Market Emerging Trends, Global Demand and Sales 2019 to 2025

The global market Bubble Tea is valued at US $ 5.37 billion in 2018 and reach 11 billion US $ by the end of 2025, growing at a 9.3% CAGR during 2019-2025.

Bubble tea (also known as the pearl milk tea, tea bubble milk, Boba juice, boba tea, or just Boba) is a Taiwanese tea beverage invented in Tainan and Taichung in the 1980s. most bubble tea recipes contain a blended tea base with fruit or milk, which tapioca balls (called chews bubble, pearls, or Boba) and fruit jelly are often added. Ice blended versions are usually mixed with fruit or syrup, which results in a creamy consistency. There are many varieties of the drink with a wide range of ingredients. The two most popular varieties are milk tea with tapioca bubble and green tea bubble milk with tapioca. Depending on the application, Bubble Tea is prevalent in children (<10 years), adolescents (<25 years) and adults. In 2017, Bubble Tea for teenagers occupied more than 44.66% of the total in 2017. Depending on the type, Bubble Tea is divided into original Bubble Tea Flavored Fruit Flavored Bubble Tea and other flavors, most manufacturers in the report can provide all products. Original Flavored is the largest market share of 44.14% in 2017.

Kung Fu Tea, Gong Cha, Boba Guys, Chatime, ShareTea, 8tea5, Quickly, CoCo Fresh, VIVI BUBBLE TEA and Other.

Market segment by Types

Original Flavored Bubble Tea

Fruit Flavored Bubble Tea

Other Flavors

Market segment by Application

Kids (<10 years)

Teenagers (<25 years)

Adults

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in the last five years are identified. The trends and strategies section highlights the likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches.

The research includes historic data from 2014 to 2018 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

