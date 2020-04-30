Automatic Hand Dryer Growing with Major Key Player are Panasonic, Dyson, Siemens, Toto

The Automatic Hand Dryer Market Research Report Forecast 2019-2024 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the Automatic Hand Dryer industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Automatic Hand Dryer Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

According to this study, over the next five years, the Automatic Hand Dryer market will register a 15.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 940 million by 2024, from US$ 400 million in 2019.

Exclusive Automatic Hand Dryer Market research report contains a brief on those trends which may enable the companies operating into knows to strategize and the current sector to their small enterprise expansion. The investigation report analyses the market size, industry share, growth, key sections, CAGR, and drivers.

The major key players covered in this report: Panasonic, Dyson, Siemens, Toto, AIKE, Excel Dryer, Jaquar Group, World Dryer, American Dryer, DIHOUR, Mitsubishi Electric, Saniflow Hand Dryer, Bobrick, SPL, and JVD.

The Automatic Hand Dryer market can be divided based on product types and It’s sub-type, major applications and Third Party usage area, and important regions.

On the basis of product type, automatic hand dryers are categorized into hot hand dryers and jet hand dryers. Jet hand dryers accounted for 49.32% revenue share in 2017 and are estimated to grow at a CAGR of more than 16.5% over the forecast period. This can be primarily attributed to the increasing installation at airports, hotels and restaurants, office buildings, and shopping complexes. The high cost associated with jet air as compared to hot air variants may hinder the product demand in the near future.

The hotel and restaurant end-use segment accounted for more than 60% of the overall market share in 2017, which is estimated to increase over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the rapid growth in the hospitality industry on account of surge in the number of restaurants, pubs, and hotels paired with the increasing tourism activities worldwide.

The European hand dryers market is anticipated to be a major regional segment owing to the growing adoption of eco-friendly, hassle-free, and cost-effective devices. This region accounted for over 34.6% of the overall revenue share in 2017 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of more than 13.6% over the forecast period. The demand in Asia-Pacific is estimated to show robust growth on account of the developing infrastructure in countries including China, India, and Thailand coupled with the increasing awareness of the benefits of using technologically advanced devices. This region accounted for over 29% of the overall revenue share and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of more than 17% over the forecast period.

This report segments the global Automatic Hand Dryer Market based on Types are :

Hot Air Dryer

Jet Air Dryer

Based on Application, the Global Automatic Hand Dryer Market is Segmented into :

Commercial Complex

Restaurants

Hospitals

Hotels

Others

Regions covered By Automatic Hand Dryer Market Report 2019 to 2025.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Central and South America: Brazil and Argentina.

Middle East and Africa: Saudi Arabia, and Turkey.

Europe: Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, and Singapore.

