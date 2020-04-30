Ammonia Market Demands, Growth and Development forecast 2019 to 2025

The Ammonia Market research report includes analysis of factual data that provides research results, vital recommendations, conclusions, and other important information to the readers, who in turn bases his or her decision making on the content of the report. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data, value and volume (as applicable).

The major manufacturers covered in this report : Yara, CF Industries, Nutrien(PotashCorp and Agrium), Group DF, Qafco, TogliattiAzot, Eurochem, Acron, Koch, Safco, Pusri, OCI Nitrogen, MINUDOBRENIYA, Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilisers Ltd, CNPC, SINOPEC, Hubei Yihua, Yunnan Yuntianhua, Lutianhua Group, Others.

expected of 1.1% CAGR values during forecast period.

Ammonia, a colourless and nonflammable gas with a characteristic pungent smell, is a compound of nitrogen and hydrogen with the formula NH3. Ammonia is shipped as a liquified gas under its own vapor pressure of 114 psig. Most extensive use is in soil fertilization. This application is used in the form of salts, nitrates and urea.

Geographically, the production regions of world ammonia include North America, Europe, Middle East, India and China etc. China was definitely the major production region, which dominated the market with 34.84% production market share in 2015. However, the production concentration is very fragment in China with hundreds of small enterprises located throughout China. Europe, North America was the other two players with 10.09% and 9.31% production market share respectively in 2015.

As for the raw materials of ammonia, there is an obvious difference between China and other regions. In China, majority of enterprise use the coal, which is estimated account for 85%. While in Europe and North America etc. regions, the natural gas is the major raw materials due to the abundant natural gas resources in local.

This report segments the Global Ammonia Market on the basis of Types are:

Liquid Ammonia

Gas Ammonia

Others

On The basis Of Application, the Global Ammonia Market is Segmented into:

Fertilizer

Refrigerant

Polymer Synthesis

Others

This report covers regional analysis including several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. It focuses on the leading and the progressing countries from every region in detail. South East Asia, Japan, China, and India are also predictable to witness vigorous growth in their respective markets for Global Ammonia Market in the near future, states the research report.

