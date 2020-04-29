Yard Scraper Market Witness Steady Rise in the Coming Decade

Global Yard Scraper Market – Introduction

Yard Scraper is an agricultural and construction equipment, which is used for manure scraping in open stock yards and forcing it into a muck spreader or slurry pit. Yard scrapers are designed and developed to attach on tractor loaders, forklift, and others and they also offer greater advantages over the traditional and lighter duty scrapers.

Global Yard Scraper Market – Competitive Landscape

Recently, Albutt introduced its new ‘Telescrape Yard Scraper’, designed fully floating for rough surfaces. It is incorporated with a fully reversible pull or push action, and its new design is one of Albutt’s widely popular that is likely to be exported across the globe each year. It weighs 480 kg and is fitted with a 50 mm thick blade made of heavy duty rubber.

Murray Machinery

Founded in 1979, Murray Machinery is currently based in Ellon, Aberdeenshire, U.K. Murray Machinery is prominent manufacturer of agricultural machinery and equipment and it specializes in attachments of material handling to fit telescopic handlers, loaders, and forklifts. The company has a vast experience of more than 40 years in the design and development of various attachments for machinery and equipment.

Caterpillar, Inc.

Founded in 1925, Caterpillar, Inc. is presently based in Deerfield, IL, U.S. The company is a leading manufacturer of agricultural machinery and equipment. The company is a key manufacturer of mining and construction equipment and offers products through its 21 brands.

CNH Industrial N.V.

Established in 1999, CNH Industrial N.V. is presently headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin, U.S. CNH Industrial N.V. is a major manufacturer of agricultural equipment, construction equipment, and powertrain for commercial vehicles. The company owns 12 brands through which it supplies a wide range of products and equipment. ????

Global Yard Scraper Market Dynamics

Demand for cleaning uneven surfaces drives demand for yard scraper

Apart from scraping smooth surfaces, demand for scraping uneven or rough surfaces is also rising due to the time-consuming and labor intensive nature of the activity. However, the development of the yard scarper has enabled the scraping of uneven surfaces, as it allows to easily push bulk materials, which includes coal, snow, sand, etc., to a point where it becomes easy to be picked up. Furthermore, the yard scraper also saves time during cleaning floors and yards, and it is also extensively utilized as a snow plough. These factors are anticipated to propel the yard scraper market during the forecast period.

Increase in application of yard scraper

Yard scraper is an ideal attachment to clean floors or yards. This equipment is widely employed in numerous applications such as agricultural, construction industries. Moreover, it can also be attached to different machinery vehicles such as forklifts, skid steers, telehandlers, and tractor loaders. This is another key factor that is anticipated to boost the demand for yard scraper in the near future.

Higher running cost to hinder yard scraper market

Yard scrapers attached with tractor loaders and other machinery increase fuel consumption, thereby reducing the efficiency of tractor loaders as they are used to clean collecting floors and yards. This increases the running cost of the yard scraper as compared to that of automated scraper systems, which in turn is estimated to hamper the yard scraper market in the near future.

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald