Pediatric Drugs Market Size, Status, Growth, Outlook, Overview and Forecast 2018-2024

According to a recent report published by Fast.MR, titled, “Pediatric Drugs Market – By Drug Type (Allergy and Respiratory Drugs, Anti-Infectives, Cancer Therapies, Cardiovascular Drugs, Central Nervous System Drugs, Gastrointestinal Drugs, Hormone Drugs, And Others), By Route of Administration (Oral, Buccal, Topical, Parenteral, And Other), By Application (Pediatric Clinical Pharmacology, Pediatric Pharmacotherapy, and Pediatric Pharmacy), By End User (Hospital, Clinic, And Drugstore), By Age Group (Neonate (0– 30 Days), Infant (1 Month-2 Years), Young Child (2-6 Years), Child (6-12 Years), and Adolescent (12-18 Years)), & Global Region- Market Size, Trends, Opportunity, Forecast 2018-2024”. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for Pediatric Drugs Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.

Pediatric drugs are formulated to best suit a child’s age, size, physiologic condition, and treatment requirements. Furthermore, Pediatric drugs are different from adult drugs and only prescribed to children and infants for different diseases. Pediatric drugs are recommended in various conditions such as asthma, anorexia, congenital disabilities, cancer in children, growth deficiencies, juvenile diabetes, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, and others. The global pediatric drugs market reached a market valuation of USD XX.X Billion in 2018 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of XX.X% during the forecast period, i.e., 2019-2024.

Request For Sample Copy Of This Report @ https://www.fastmr.com/request-s/82

Market Insights

Growth Drivers – Pediatric drugs Market

Prevalence of Diseases in Children

There is always a strong prevalence of several common diseases in children such as chickenpox, Diarrhea, mumps, and others. These diseases are prevalent among children, and it requires medicinal help to fight such diseases. Some common infections among children such as Bronchiolitis, Croup, Common cold, Influenza, Strep throat & scarlet fever, ear infection, rashes and others are also on the rise. This regular occurrence of diseases among children is a significant factor that is anticipated to encourage the demand for pediatric drugs over the forecasted period. Apart from this, the mortality rate is also quite stronger among children aged 1-4 years and children aged 5-14 years. Congenital malformations, deformations, chromosomal abnormalities and cancer are some of the common reasons behind children deaths. For instance, the total number of infant deaths in the U.S. reached 22,335 in 2017.

Government Support & Encouragement for Children Health

Governments worldwide are funding and initiating various national programs to support the use of drugs to curb infant and child mortality rates. Apart from this, governments are also taking initiatives such as digital media advertisement, medical campaigns and others to increase awareness among people about child-related health issues. The rise in disposable income, along with recognition in people has augmented the growth of pediatric drugs across the globe, especially in developed countries.

Barriers – Pediatric drugs Market

Despite continuously increasing awareness about children health in developed countries, weak awareness, weak disposable income and insufficient government support in several developing in underdeveloped countries is a major challenge which is likely to hamper the growth of global pediatric drugs market.

Segmentation

By Application

– Pediatric Clinical Pharmacology

-Pediatric Pharmacotherapy

– Pediatric Pharmacy

By Age Group

– Neonate (0– 30 days)

– Infant (1 month-2 Years)

– Young Child (2-6 Years)

– Child (6-12 Years)

– Adolescent (12-18 Years)

By Route of Administration

– Oral

– Buccal

– Topical

– Parenteral

– Other

By Drug Type

– Allergy and Respiratory Drugs

– Anti-Infectives

– Cancer Therapies

– Cardiovascular Drugs

– Central Nervous System Drugs

– Gastrointestinal Drugs

– Hormone Drugs

– Others

By End-User

– Hospital

– Clinic

– Drugstore

By Geography

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles various major market players such as

Abbott Laboratories

Bayer

Boehringer Ingelheim

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Colgate Oral Pharmaceuticals

Eli Lilly

Forest Laboratories

Genentech

GlaxoSmithKline

Johnson & Johnson

Other Notable Players

Browse Full Report With [email protected] https://www.fastmr.com/report/82/pediatric-drugs-market

Table of Content

Research Methodology

Market Definition and List of Abbreviations

1. Executive Summary

2. Growth Drivers & Issues in Global Pediatric Drugs Market

2.1. North America

2.2. Europe

2.3. Asia Pacific

2.4. Europe

2.5. Middle East & Africa

3. Global Pediatric Drugs Market Trends

4. Opportunities in Global Pediatric Drugs Market

5. Recent Industry Activities, 2018

6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

7. Macro-Economic Trends

8. PEST Analysis

9. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis

10. Global Pediatric Drugs Market Value (USD Million), 2018-2024

11. Global Pediatric Drugs Market Segmentation Analysis, By Drug Type

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Market Attractiveness, Product

11.3. BPS Analysis, Product

11.4. Allergy and Respiratory Drugs Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), Market Share (%) 2018-2024

11.5. Anti-Infectives Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), Market Share (%) 2018-2024

11.6. Cancer Therapies Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), Market Share (%) 2018-2024

11.7. Cardiovascular Drugs Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), Market Share (%) 2018-2024

11.8. Central Nervous System Drugs Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), Market Share (%) 2018-2024

11.9. Gastrointestinal Drugs Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), Market Share (%) 2018-2024

11.10. Hormone Drugs Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), Market Share (%) 2018-2024

11.11. Others Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), Market Share (%) 2018-2024

12. Global Pediatric Drugs Market Segmentation Analysis, By Age Group

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Market Attractiveness, By Age Group

12.3. BPS Analysis, By Age Group

12.4. Neonate (0– 30 days) Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), Market Share (%) 2018-2024

12.5. Infant (1 month-2 Years) Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), Market Share (%) 2018-2024

12.6. Young Child (2-6 Years) Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), Market Share (%) 2018-2024

12.7. Child (6-12 Years) Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), Market Share (%) 2018-2024

12.8. Adolescent (12-18 Years) Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), Market Share (%) 2018-2024

13. Global Pediatric Drugs Market Segmentation Analysis, By End User

13.1. Introduction

13.2. Market Attractiveness, By End User

13.3. BPS Analysis, By End User

13.4. Hospital Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), Market Share (%) 2018-2024

13.5. Clinic Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), Market Share (%) 2018-2024

13.6. Drugstore Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), Market Share (%) 2018-2024

14. Global Pediatric Drugs Market Segmentation Analysis, By Route of Administration

14.1. Introduction

14.2. Market Attractiveness, By Route of Administration

14.3. BPS Analysis, By Route of Administration

14.4. Oral Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), Market Share (%) 2018-2024

14.5. Buccal Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), Market Share (%) 2018-2024

14.6. Topical Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), Market Share (%) 2018-2024

14.7. Parenteral Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), Market Share (%) 2018-2024

14.8. Other Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), Market Share (%) 2018-2024

15. Global Pediatric Drugs Market Segmentation Analysis, By Application

15.1. Introduction

15.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application

15.3. BPS Analysis, By Application

15.4. Pediatric Clinical Pharmacology Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), Market Share (%) 2018-2024

15.5. Pediatric Pharmacotherapy Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), Market Share (%) 2018-2024

15.6. Pediatric Pharmacy Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), Market Share (%) 2018-2024

Read [email protected]@

About Us:

FAST.MR is a global market research and business-consulting organization that aims to provide a deep market insight to our clients, which helps them in better decision making in the dynamic environment. We have a team of highly qualified personnel that studies the market in depth to provide our clients with better strategies to stand out in the market.

Contact Us:

Jason Lee

150 State Street, Albany,

New York, USA 12207

+1 (518) 300-1215

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.fastmr.com

Follow Us – Facebook, Twitter, Linked In

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald