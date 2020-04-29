Niacin (Vitamin B3) Industry Future Trends, Opportunity and Key Players – Lonza, Jubilant Life Sciences, Vertellus

The Niacin (Vitamin B3) Market Research Report Forecast 2019-2024 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the Niacin (Vitamin B3) industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Niacin (Vitamin B3) Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

Exclusive Niacin (Vitamin B3) Market research report contains a brief on those trends which may enable the companies operating into knows to strategize and the current sector to their small enterprise expansion. The investigation report analyses the market size, industry share, growth, key sections, CAGR, and drivers.

The major key players covered in this report: Lonza, Jubilant Life Sciences, Vertellus, Brother Enterprises, Zhejiang Lanbo Biotechnology, Lasons India, Vanetta, DSM, Tianjin Zhongrui Pharmaceutical, and Resonance Specialties.

Click Here to Get Free Sample PDF Copy of Latest Research on Niacin (Vitamin B3) Market 2019:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/03051126814/global-niacin-vitamin-b3-market-growth-2019-2024/inquiry?source=fnbherald&mode=86

The Niacin (Vitamin B3) market can be divided based on product types and It’s sub-type, major applications and Third Party usage area, and important regions.

In 2017, the global Niacin market is led by China, capturing about 46.69% of global Niacin production. India is the second-largest region-wise market with 22.66% global production share.

Lonza is the world leader, holding 46.38% production market share in 2017. Lonza’s main markets are China and Europe. Vertellus is the only producer in the United States. At present, Vertellus Europe’s production capacity has been transferred to China. In 2014, Lonza built a new 15,000 production line in China. At the same time, Lonza shut down the oldest production line (5000-ton production line in 1995) due to environmental stress.

China was the largest consumption market for Niacin, with volume exceeding 23186 MT in 2017. Besides, Asia Pacific is also expected to witness the fastest growth.

In application, Niacin downstream is wide and recently Niacin has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Feed Additives, Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics, and Food and Beverage. Globally, the Niacin market is mainly driven by a growing demand for Feed Additives which accounts for nearly 77.65% of total downstream consumption of Niacin global. In type, Niacin can be divided into feed grade and Pharmaceutical Grade. Feed grade is the largest type, holding about 93.29% share.

This report segments the global Niacin (Vitamin B3) Market based on Types are :

Pharmaceutical Grade

Feed Grade

Based on Application, the Global Niacin (Vitamin B3) Market is Segmented into :

Feed Additives

Food and Drinks Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Daily Chemicals

(Special Offer: Get flat 30% discount on this report)

Inquire for Discount:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/03051126814/global-niacin-vitamin-b3-market-growth-2019-2024/discount?source=fnbherald&mode=86

Regions covered By Niacin (Vitamin B3) Market Report 2019 to 2025.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Central and South America: Brazil and Argentina.

The Middle East and Africa: Saudi Arabia, and Turkey.

Europe: Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, and Singapore.

Significant Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Detailed overview of Niacin (Vitamin B3) Market

– Changing Niacin (Vitamin B3) market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application, etc.

– Historical, current and projected Niacin (Vitamin B3) market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of Niacin (Vitamin B3) Market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

The report has 150 tables and figures browse the report description and TOC:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/03051126814/global-niacin-vitamin-b3-market-growth-2019-2024?source=fnbherald&mode=86

ABOUT US:

MarketInsightsReports is an online market research reports library of 500,000+ in-depth studies of over 5000 micro markets. MarketInsightsReports offers research studies on agriculture, energy and power, chemicals, environment, medical devices, healthcare, food and beverages, water, advanced materials and much more.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Sales Manager) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

[email protected] | [email protected]

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald