New Technology Developments in Mobile Medical Apps Market to Grow during Forecast year 2018-2024

According to a new report published by Fast. MR, titled, “Mobile Medical Apps Market – By Category (Health & Wellness Apps, Care Management Apps, Medication Management Apps, Medical Monitoring Apps, Women Health Apps, Others), By Application (Neurological and Mental Health Apps, Fitness Apps, Medical Reference Apps, Personal Health Record Apps, Chronic Disease Management Apps, Remote Monitoring Apps, Reminder and Alert Apps, Fertility Apps, Pregnancy Apps, Other Apps), By Type (Non-Medical Devices Apps, In-Built Devices Medical Apps, Connected Medical Devices Apps) & Global Region – Market Size, Trends, Opportunity, Forecast 2018-2024,” .Global mobile medical apps market size is estimated to be USD XXX Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD XXX Million by 2024, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 34.4% during the forecast period i.e., 2019-2024.

Access Sample Copy of This [email protected]://www.fastmr.com/request-s/90

Segmentation

By Category:

– Health and Wellness Apps

– Care Management Apps

– Medication Management Apps

– Medical Monitoring Apps

– Women Health Apps

– Others

By Application:

– Neurological and Mental Health Apps

– Fitness Apps

– Medical Reference Apps

– Personal Health Record Apps

– Chronic Disease Management Apps

– Remote Monitoring Apps

– Reminder and Alert Apps

– Fertility Apps

– Pregnancy Apps

– Other Apps

By Type:

– Non-Medical Devices Apps

– In-Built Devices Medical Apps

– Connected Medical Devices Apps

By Geography:

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles various major market players such as

– Abbott Laboratories

– Boston Scientific Corporation

– DarioHealth Corp.

– Cohero Health, Inc.

– Philips

– iHealth Labs Inc.

– NuvoAir AB

– AliveCor, Inc.

– Fitbit Inc.

– Health Arx Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

– Other Major & Niche Players

Browse Full Report With Table of [email protected]https://www.fastmr.com/report/90/mobile-medical-apps-market

Table of Content

Preface

1.1. Research Methodology

1.1.1. Industry Research

1.1.2. Research Process and Design

1.1.2.1. Secondary Research

1.1.2.2. Key Sources and Use of Primary Research

1.1.2.3. Market Size Estimation and Forecast

1.1.2.4. Research Report

1.2. Geographic Scope

1.3. Years Considered

1.4. Key Deliverables of the Study

1.5. Assumptions & Limitations for Market Estimation and Forecasting

Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot

2.2. Market Overview

2.3. CXO Perspective

2.4. Top Global Mobile Medical Apps Market Trends for 2019

Porter’s Five Force Analysis

3.1. Threat of Substitutes

3.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.3. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.4. Threat of New Entrants

3.5. Degree of Competition

Value Chain Analysis

Market Dynamics

5.1. Growth Drivers & Barriers in Global Mobile Medical Apps Market

5.1.1. North America

5.1.2. Europe

5.1.3. Asia Pacific

5.1.4. Rest of World

5.2. Opportunities in Global Mobile Medical Apps Market

Global Mobile Medical Apps Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

Global Mobile Medical Apps Market Segmentation Analysis, By Category

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Strategic Insights

7.2.1. Market Attractiveness, By Category

7.2.2. BPS Analysis, By Category

7.3. Health and Wellness Apps Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

7.4. Care Management Apps Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

7.5. Medication Management Apps Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

7.6. Medical Monitoring Apps Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

7.7. Women Health Apps Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

7.8. Others Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

Global Mobile Medical Apps Market Segmentation Analysis, By Application

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Strategic Insights

8.2.1. Market Attractiveness, By Application

8.2.2. BPS Analysis, By Application

8.3. Neurological and Mental Health Apps Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

8.4. Fitness Apps Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

8.5. Medical Reference Apps Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

8.6. Personal Health Record Apps Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

8.7. Chronic Disease Management Apps Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

8.8. Remote Monitoring Apps Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

8.9. Reminder and Alert Apps Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

8.10. Fertility Apps Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

8.11. Pregnancy Apps Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

8.12. Other Apps Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

Global Mobile Medical Apps Market Segmentation Analysis, By Type

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Strategic Insights

9.2.1. Market Attractiveness, By Type

9.2.2. BPS Analysis, By Type

9.3. Non-Medical Devices Apps Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

9.4. In-Built Devices Medical Apps Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

9.5. Connected Medical Devices Apps Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

Geographical Analysis

10.1. Introduction

10.2. North America Mobile Medical Apps Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

10.2.1. By Category

10.2.1.1. Introduction

10.2.1.2. Strategic Insights

10.2.1.2.1. Market Attractiveness, By Category

10.2.1.2.2. BPS Analysis, By Category

10.2.1.3. Health and Wellness Apps Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

10.2.1.4. Care Management Apps Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

10.2.1.5. Medication Management Apps Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

10.2.1.6. Medical Monitoring Apps Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

10.2.1.7. Women Health Apps Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

10.2.1.8. Others Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

10.2.2. By Application

10.2.2.1. Introduction

10.2.2.2. Strategic Insights

10.2.2.2.1. Market Attractiveness, By Application

10.2.2.2.2. BPS Analysis, By Application

10.2.2.3. Neurological and Mental Health Apps Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

10.2.2.4. Fitness Apps Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

10.2.2.5. Medical Reference Apps Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

10.2.2.6. Personal Health Record Apps Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

10.2.2.7. Chronic Disease Management Apps Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

10.2.2.8. Remote Monitoring Apps Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

10.2.2.9. Reminder and Alert Apps Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

10.2.2.10. Fertility Apps Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

10.2.2.11. Pregnancy Apps Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

10.2.2.12. Other Apps Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

10.2.3. By Type

10.2.3.1. Introduction

10.2.3.2. Strategic Insights

10.2.3.2.1. Market Attractiveness, By Type

10.2.3.2.2. BPS Analysis, By Type

10.2.3.3. Non-Medical Devices Apps Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

10.2.3.4. In-Built Devices Medical Apps Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

10.2.3.5. Connected Medical Devices Apps Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

10.2.4. By Country

10.2.4.1. Introduction

10.2.4.2. Strategic Insights

10.2.4.2.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

10.2.4.2.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

10.2.4.3. U.S. Mobile Medical Apps Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

10.2.4.4. Canada Mobile Medical Apps Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

10.3. Europe Mobile Medical Apps Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

10.3.1. By Category

10.3.1.1. Introduction

10.3.1.2. Strategic Insights

10.3.1.2.1. Market Attractiveness, By Category

10.3.1.2.2. BPS Analysis, By Category

10.3.1.3. Health and Wellness Apps Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

10.3.1.4. Care Management Apps Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

10.3.1.5. Medication Management Apps Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

10.3.1.6. Medical Monitoring Apps Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

10.3.1.7. Women Health Apps Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

10.3.1.8. Others Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

10.3.2. By Application

10.3.2.1. Introduction

10.3.2.2. Strategic Insights

10.3.2.2.1. Market Attractiveness, By Application

10.3.2.2.2. BPS Analysis, By Application

10.3.2.3. Neurological and Mental Health Apps Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

10.3.2.4. Fitness Apps Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

10.3.2.5. Medical Reference Apps Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

10.3.2.6. Personal Health Record Apps Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

10.3.2.7. Chronic Disease Management Apps Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

10.3.2.8. Remote Monitoring Apps Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

10.3.2.9. Reminder and Alert Apps Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

10.3.2.10. Fertility Apps Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

10.3.2.11. Pregnancy Apps Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

10.3.2.12. Other Apps Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

10.3.3. By Type

10.3.3.1. Introduction

10.3.3.2. Strategic Insights

10.3.3.2.1. Market Attractiveness, By Type

10.3.3.2.2. BPS Analysis, By Type

10.3.3.3. Non-Medical Devices Apps Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

10.3.3.4. In-Built Devices Medical Apps Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

10.3.3.5. Connected Medical Devices Apps Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

10.3.4. By Country

10.3.4.1. Introduction

10.3.4.2. Strategic Insights

10.3.4.2.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

10.3.4.2.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

10.3.4.3. Germany Mobile Medical Apps Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

10.3.4.4. United Kingdom Mobile Medical Apps Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

10.3.4.5. France Mobile Medical Apps Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

10.3.4.6. Italy Mobile Medical Apps Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

10.3.4.7. Spain Mobile Medical Apps Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

10.3.4.8. Russia Mobile Medical Apps Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

10.3.4.9. Rest of Europe Mobile Medical Apps Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

Read [email protected]@

About Us:

FAST.MR is a global market research and business-consulting organization that aims to provide a deep market insight to our clients, which helps them in better decision making in the dynamic environment. We have a team of highly qualified personnel that studies the market in depth to provide our clients with better strategies to stand out in the market.

Contact Us:

Jason Lee

150 State Street, Albany,

New York, USA 12207

+1 (518) 300-1215

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.fastmr.com

Follow Us – Facebook, Twitter, Linked In

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald