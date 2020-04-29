Malocclusion Market is Expected to Grow at High CAGR During 2027

The report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. Further, the report also covers key players profiling with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

Malocclusion can be defined as the misalignment of teeth that can lead to serious oral health complications. Malocclusion is most often hereditary. Still, it can also occur due to other reasons such as childhood habits such as a pacifier, thumb sucking, use beyond age 3, and others, extra teeth or lost teeth, ill-fitting dental fillings, and jaw tumors.

The malocclusion market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, owing to the key factors such as rising research and development activities by the major pharmaceutical companies, generic manufacturers and rapid increase in reimbursement policy. The developing regions are likely to serve more growth opportunities in coming years due to the rising incidences of infectious diseases.

1. 3M

2. A-dec Inc.,

3. Adenta GmbH,

4. Align Technology, Inc,

5. American Orthodontics,

6. Biolase, Inc.,

7. Carestream Health, Inc.,

8. Danaher

9. DENTAURUM GmbH & Co. KG

10. Dentsply Sirona

The global malocclusion market is segmented on the basis of class, treatment and end user. on the basis of class, the market is segmented into Class I, Class II, Class III. Based on the treatment the market is divided into orthodontic, surgery and others. On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into Hospitals, Clinics and Dental Clinics

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Malocclusion Market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The malocclusion market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting malocclusion market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the malocclusion market in these regions.

