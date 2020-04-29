Isolated Controllers Market Latest Trends and Future Growth Study by 2027

Electronic isolation means, preventing the transfer of unwanted alternating current (ac) and direct current (dc) between two parts of a system while still enabling signal and power transfer between those two parts. This kind of isolation is required in multiple instances, such as protecting expensive processors and related circuits from high voltage, improving noise immunity, protecting industrial operators from high voltage, preventing ground loops in communications networks, and communicating with high-side devices in a motor drive or power-converter systems. Isolated controllers are required to prevent damage to either electrical circuit when one of them is under fault conditions. Moreover, in isolated controller multiple peripherals inside the device has been specifically optimized to enhance the performance of AC/DC and isolated DC/DC applications. Owing to these qualities isolated controllers are used in various applications such as consumer electronics, wearable devices, automotive & transportation, and healthcare among others.

Looking for exclusive market insights from business experts? Request Report Broucher here

Isolated Controllers Market – Competitive Landscape

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Founded in 1930, Texas Instruments Incorporated is headquartered in Dallas, Texas, United States. The company designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. The company’s embedded processing segment offers microcontrollers with integrated wireless capabilities and stand-alone wireless connectivity solutions. The company has around 29,888 employees worldwide.

ON Semiconductor

Founded in 1999, ON Semiconductor is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, United States. The company is a global supplier of semiconductor-based solutions, offering an energy efficient power management, analog, logic, sensors, connectivity, timing, discrete, and custom devices. The company products are used in various applications namely automotive, communications, computing, industrial, consumer, aerospace and defense, and medical.

STMicroelectronics

Founded in 1987, STMicroelectronics is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. The company develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, and application-specific standard products for digital, analog, and mixed-signal application. The company has around 45,953 employees worldwide.

Analog Devices

Founded in 1965, Analog Devices is headquartered in Norwood, Massachusetts, United States. The company designs and manufactures analog, mixed signal, and DSP integrated circuits to solve the engineering challenges. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world digital data into analog signals, as well as translates analog signals into digital data. The company has strong customer base of around 125,000 and about 15,800 employees across the globe.

NXP Semiconductors

Founded in 2006, NXP Semiconductors is headquartered in Eindhoven, Netherlands. The company provides high performance mixed signal solutions for analog, radio frequency (RF), power management, security, interface, and digital processing products worldwide. The company around 29,200 employees worldwide.

Some of the key players operating in the global lighting contactor market with significant developments include Texas Instruments, ON Semiconductor, STMicroelectronics, Analog Devices, NXP, Microchip Technology, Kinetic Technologies, ROHM, Vishay, Diode, Maxim, and Renesas Electronics among others.

Looking for exclusive market insights from business experts? Request a Custom Report here

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald