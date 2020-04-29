Hygiene Adhesives Market – Prospects and Growth Assessment 2024

Hygiene Adhesives Market: Overview

Hygiene adhesives are used in the global non-woven and textiles market that includes sanitary napkins, diapers, briefs, and absorbent underwear. These adhesives may also be used in other applications such as ECG electrodes, dental devices and transdermal patches. They are non-toxic materials that have been approved by the FDA for their safety and play a major role in the quality of finished non-woven textiles segment consequently affecting the production quality, performance and manufacturing efficiency.

These hygiene adhesives are attached to tapes, bands and straps on the non-woven products. Hot-melt adhesives are used almost exclusively for hygiene products and popular products include compounds such as hydrogenated hydrocarbon resins, polyolefins and hydrocarbon pure monomer aromatic resins. Ethylene and propylene based elastomers are used on a large scale in the hygiene adhesives market particularly due to excellent stability and improved color. In the hygiene industry, transparency of the adhesive is of vital to the quality and success of finished product.

The market can be segmented on the basis of application markets such as end users (adult diapers, female hygiene products), liquid absorption capacity or adhesion performance, the formulations used in the adhesives.

Hygiene Adhesives Market: Trends and Drivers

The design changes in sanitary pads for thinner more absorbent and more discreet shapes has compelled innovators to develop new combinations which are safe for health yet can secure the non-woven products.

The market for hygiene adhesives may face challenges such as the reluctance of adopting new-age adhesives unless there is considerable consumer benefit seen by non-woven manufacturers. Along with this, the rising cost of adhesives may compel manufacturers to turn back to cheaper products that may cause allergies, create harm to the environment and have considerable level of toxicity. Adhesive bleed has also been a considerable challenge for non-woven manufacturers and new age adhesives that provide a solution to this will find considerable opportunity in coming years.

The struggle to balance cost with ingenuity will eventually bring about new products that cater to large markets in North America and Europe due to a greater demand for thinner hygiene products that cause lesser waste.

According to Bostik Hygiene, emerging countries in Asia-Pacific are a significant revenue opportunity due to continued increase in penetration. The rising education, affordability and availability of hygiene products will propel this market further in coming years.

Awareness and increasing adoption of female hygiene products in APAC is a significant growth driver of the market. Up until the last decade, women regularly opted to use soft cloth as absorbent material instead of sanitary napkins, and this trend has changed greatly in the past 8-10 years. Currently North America and Asia-Pacific are the largest markets for hygiene products. Japan has a very large hygiene products market where adult diapers market is expected to exceed children’s diaper market. Low birth rate in several regions of Europe has dragged the growth of the market in the region.

Hygiene Adhesives Market: Competitive Overview

The global market for hygiene adhesive manufacturers is highly fragmented due to the low entry barrier, good growth in demand of hygiene products, low technological involvement and regional nature of operation for most companies. China is a very large supplier for raw adhesives to the global market, where they are further processed for non-woven industry. Notable players in this area are Henkel AG & Co., H.B. Fuller, Bostik SA, 3M Corp, Lohmann GmbH, Dow Chemicals, Eastman, Vixxol, Al Mehraj Adhesives, Stanley Adhesive Industrial Co., Ltd, Kraton Polymers, TSRCDexco, Exxon Mobil Chemicals, Nordson, Copind and Om Midwest Industries among several others.

