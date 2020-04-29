Growing Focus on R&D Likely to Accelerate the Growth of the Digital Substations Market 2018 – 2026

The analysis and research team at TMR enables customization of report for Digital Substations market study. Our experienced research analysts will understand your exact business requirement and provide the most pertinent report for competitive gains.

Overview

The Digital Substations market intelligence report from TMR is a valuable tool that enables vendors to identify growth avenues, and strategize for launch of products and services. These findings help businesses pave way in a crowded business landscape, and make way into the future with confidence.

To provide this, analysts carried out a succinct analysis of demand drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats that are likely to influence the Digital Substations market over the Digital Substations forecast period. These market indicators serve valuable for market stakeholders for business planning, scope of expansion, financial modeling, investment proposition, and to understand competitive dynamics in the Digital Substations market over the forecast period.

The market research report on Digital Substations also offers valuable insights into key business strategies employed by established players, along with impact of these strategies on future business landscape.

Taxonomy

This research study on the global smart speaker market provides a detailed cross segment and cross country analysis based on the different segments including components, mode of sale, application, and voice assistant type. Based on components, the market is segmented into hardware and software. Hardware component segment is further bifurcated into processor, microphone, connectivity IC, audio system, and others. On the basis of mode of sale, the smart speaker market is bifurcated into online and offline mode of sale. Additionally, based on application, the market is divided into commercial and personal. In terms of voice assistant type, the market is segmented into Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple Siri, Microsoft Cortana, and others. Others segment includes the voice assistant system provided by the Alibaba Group and Xiaomi, Inc.

Global Smart Speaker Market: Research Methodology

Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include, but are not limited to company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, and SEC filings, internal and external proprietary databases, and relevant patent and regulatory databases, national government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, news articles, press releases, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market, national government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, Factiva, etc.

Primary research involves e-mail interactions, telephonic interviews, and face-to-face interviews for each market, category, segment, and sub-segment across geographies. We conduct primary interviews on an ongoing basis with industry participants and commentators in order to validate the data and analysis. Primary interviews provide first-hand information on the market size, market trends, growth trends, competitive landscape, and outlook, etc. These help us to validate and strengthen secondary research findings. These also help to develop the analysis team’s market expertise and understanding.

Global Smart Speaker Market: Competitive Dynamics

The report profiles well-established players including Amazon.com, Inc., Apple, Inc., Harman International, Sonos, Inc., Alibaba Group, and Xiaomi, Inc. among others. These are some of the well established players innovating novel smart speakers around the world to compete with other players. For instance, in April 2018, Google, Inc. announced its smart speaker named “Google Home Mini” powered by AI based voice assistant in India to compete with the smart speakers from Amazon.com, Inc. i.e. “Amazon Echo” and “Amazon Echo Dot.” For online selling of its smart speakers, Google, Inc. partnered with Flipkart and Reliance Digital, Croma, and other stores for brick and mortar selling. Furthermore, to beat the competition, the company used competitive offers and pricing i.e. Google Home Mini costs US$ 7.46 lesser than Amazon Echo Dot.

Global Smart Speaker Market

The Global Smart Speaker Market is segmented as Follows:

Global Smart Speaker Market, by Components

Hardware Processor Microphone Connectivity IC Audio System Others

Software

Global Smart Speaker Market, by Mode of Sale

Online

Offline

Global Smart Speaker Market, by Application

Commercial

Personal

Global Smart Speaker Market, by Voice Assistant Type

Amazon Alexa

Google Assistant

Apple Siri

Microsoft Cortana

Others

Global Smart Speaker Market, by Geography

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France The U.K Germany Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) India Japan China Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



Highlights of the Digital Substations Market report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Key Questions Answered in the Digital Substations Report

How much will be overall revenue generation in the Digital Substations market by the end of the forecast period? Which product segment is likely to gather maximum share by the end of the forecast period? Which region is likely to hold maximum revenue share by the end of the forecast period? What are winning strategies adopted by key stakeholders in the Digital Substations market to consolidate their position? What are key developments witnessed in the Digital Substations market?

