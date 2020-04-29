Grain Products Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019-2022

The Business Research Company’s Grain Products Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The grain products manufacturing market consists of sales of grain products by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that mill flour meal from grains or vegetables, prepare flour mixes or doughs from flour, mill, clean and polish rice and produce malt from barley, rice and other grains. The companies in the grain products industry process raw materials into grain products, package and distribute them through various distribution channels to both individual customers and commercial establishments.

Major players in the global grain products market include Archer Daniels Midland Company, Ingredion Incorporated, Malteurop Groupe, GrainCorp Malt, China Agri-Industries Holdings Limited, Bunge Limited, Agrana Beteiligungs-Ag, Boortmalt Gr. Axéréal, Malteries Soufflet, Global Bio-Chem Technology Group Company Limited.

Request a Sample Report At: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=1897&type=smp

The grain products market expected to reach a value of nearly $541.97 billion by 2022, significantly growing at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period. The growth in the grain products market is due to the increased demand for wheat, rice, barley, oat and corn, primarily in developing countries, increasing population in many Asian countries, growing usage of grain products in the manufacturing of bread and other bakery items and rising awareness about gluten-free products.

However, the market for grain products is expected to face certain restraints from several factors such as sudden change in weather and shift towards organic foods.

Read Full Report @ https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/grain-products-global-market-report

The global grain products market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Type – The grain products market is segmented into flour, rice & malt and wet corn, and wet corn milling, among these segments, the flour, rice & malt market accounts for the largest share in the global grain products market.

By Geography – The global grain products is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the South America grain products market accounts the largest share in the global grain products market.

Check Our Blog For More Information At: http://blog.tbrc.info/

About Us:

The Business Research Company is a Business Intelligence Company which excels in company, market and consumer research. It has offices in the UK, the US and India and a network of trained researchers in 15 countries globally.

Contact Information:

The Business Research Company

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald