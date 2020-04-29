Global Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coating Market 2019-2024

Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coating is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coating in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Request for Sample with [email protected]https://www.researchtrades.com/request-sample/1810958

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

AkzoNobel

PPG

Sherwin-Williams

Henkel

Valspar

Jotun

RPM International

Nippon Paint

BASF

Chugoku

Hempel

Axalta

Sika

Kansai Paint

KCC Corporation

3M

HB Fuller

Carpoly

Shawcor

SK KAKEN

Tiannucoating

DAW SE

Cromology

Baotashan

Twin Tigers Coatings

Qilushuiqi

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Single Component Coatings

Multi-component Coatings

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Wood Coatings

Furniture Coatings

Plastic Coatings

Printing Inks

Other

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coating product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coating, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coating in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coating competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coating breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coating market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coating sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coating Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Single Component Coatings

1.2.2 Multi-component Coatings

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Wood Coatings

1.3.2 Furniture Coatings

1.3.3 Plastic Coatings

1.3.4 Printing Inks

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 AkzoNobel

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coating Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 AkzoNobel Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coating Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 PPG

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coating Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 PPG Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coating Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Sherwin-Williams

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coating Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Sherwin-Williams Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coating Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Henkel

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coating Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Henkel Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coating Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Valspar

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coating Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Valspar Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coating Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Jotun

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coating Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Jotun Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coating Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 RPM International

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coating Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 RPM International Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coating Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.8 Nippon Paint

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.2 Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coating Type and Applications

2.8.2.1 Product A

2.8.2.2 Product B

2.8.3 Nippon Paint Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coating Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.9 BASF

2.9.1 Business Overview

2.9.2 Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coating Type and Applications

2.9.2.1 Product A

2.9.2.2 Product B

2.9.3 BASF Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coating Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.10 Chugoku

2.10.1 Business Overview

2.10.2 Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coating Type and Applications

2.10.2.1 Product A

2.10.2.2 Product B

2.10.3 Chugoku Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coating Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.11 Hempel

2.11.1 Business Overview

2.11.2 Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coating Type and Applications

2.11.2.1 Product A

2.11.2.2 Product B

2.11.3 Hempel Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coating Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.12 Axalta

2.12.1 Business Overview

2.12.2 Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coating Type and Applications

2.12.2.1 Product A

2.12.2.2 Product B

2.12.3 Axalta Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coating Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.13 Sika

2.13.1 Business Overview

2.13.2 Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coating Type and Applications

2.13.2.1 Product A

2.13.2.2 Product B

2.13.3 Sika Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coating Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.14 Kansai Paint

2.14.1 Business Overview

2.14.2 Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coating Type and Applications

2.14.2.1 Product A

2.14.2.2 Product B

2.14.3 Kansai Paint Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coating Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.15 KCC Corporation

2.15.1 Business Overview

2.15.2 Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coating Type and Applications

2.15.2.1 Product A

2.15.2.2 Product B

2.15.3 KCC Corporation Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coating Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.16 3M

2.16.1 Business Overview

2.16.2 Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coating Type and Applications

2.16.2.1 Product A

2.16.2.2 Product B

2.16.3 3M Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coating Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.17 HB Fuller

2.17.1 Business Overview

2.17.2 Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coating Type and Applications

2.17.2.1 Product A

2.17.2.2 Product B

2.17.3 HB Fuller Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coating Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.18 Carpoly

2.18.1 Business Overview

2.18.2 Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coating Type and Applications

2.18.2.1 Product A

2.18.2.2 Product B

2.18.3 Carpoly Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coating Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.19 Shawcor

2.19.1 Business Overview

2.19.2 Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coating Type and Applications

2.19.2.1 Product A

2.19.2.2 Product B

2.19.3 Shawcor Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coating Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.20 SK KAKEN

2.20.1 Business Overview

2.20.2 Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coating Type and Applications

2.20.2.1 Product A

2.20.2.2 Product B

2.20.3 SK KAKEN Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coating Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.21 Tiannucoating

2.21.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coating Type and Applications

2.21.2.1 Product A

2.21.2.2 Product B

2.21.3 Tiannucoating Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coating Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.22 DAW SE

2.22.1 Business Overview

2.22.2 Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coating Type and Applications

2.22.2.1 Product A

2.22.2.2 Product B

2.22.3 DAW SE Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coating Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.23 Cromology

2.23.1 Business Overview

2.23.2 Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coating Type and Applications

2.23.2.1 Product A

2.23.2.2 Product B

2.23.3 Cromology Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coating Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.24 Baotashan

2.24.1 Business Overview

2.24.2 Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coating Type and Applications

2.24.2.1 Product A

2.24.2.2 Product B

2.24.3 Baotashan Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coating Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.25 Twin Tigers Coatings

2.25.1 Business Overview

2.25.2 Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coating Type and Applications

2.25.2.1 Product A

2.25.2.2 Product B

2.25.3 Twin Tigers Coatings Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coating Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.26 Qilushuiqi

2.26.1 Business Overview

2.26.2 Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coating Type and Applications

2.26.2.1 Product A

2.26.2.2 Product B

2.26.3 Qilushuiqi Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coating Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Get the buy [email protected]https://www.researchtrades.com/checkout/1810958

……………..

About Us

Research Trades has a team of experts who work on providing exhaustive analysis pertaining to market research on a global basis. This comprehensive analysis is obtained by a thorough research and study of the ongoing trends and provides predictive data regarding the future estimations, which can be utilized by various organizations for growth purposes.

Contact Us:

call us : +1 6269994607 (US)/+91 7507349866 (IND)

skype id: researchtradescon

Email: [email protected]

web: www.researchtrades.com

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald