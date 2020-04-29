Global Non-Alcoholic Beverages Market Trends, Drivers, Growth, Opportunities Report 2022 Forecast

The Business Research Company’s Non-Alcoholic Beverages Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The non-alcoholic beverages manufacturing market consists of sales of beverages that do not contain any alcohol by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce beverages that do not contain any alcohol. The companies in the non-alcoholic beverages industry process raw materials into non-alcoholic beverages, package and distribute them through various distribution channels to both individual customers and commercial establishments.

Major players in the global non-alcoholic beverages market include PepsiCo, Coca-Cola, Nestle, Suntory Holdings Limited, Red Bull GmbH, Cott Corporation, Monster Beverage Corporation, Kraft Heinz Company, Dr. Pepper Snapple Group Inc., Campbell Soup Company.

The non-alcoholic beverages market expected to reach a value of nearly $599.14 billion by 2022, significantly growing at a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period. The growth in the non-alcoholic beverages market is due to growing economy, increasing urban and middle-class population, rising disposable income in emerging countries in Asia and Africa, juices and energy drinks in retail stores, increasing consumption of high end coffee through coffee shops.

However, the market for non-alcoholic beverages is expected to face certain restraints from several factors such as health awareness and shift towards natural drinks.

The global non-alcoholic beverages market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Type – The non-alcoholic beverages market is segmented into soft drink & ice and coffee & tea, among these segments, the soft drink & ice market accounts for the largest share in the global non-alcoholic beverages market.

By Geography – The global non-alcoholic beverages is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the South America non-alcoholic beverages market accounts the largest share in the global non-alcoholic beverages market.

