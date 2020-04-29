Global Frozen Fruit And Vegetable Market Report 2020 | Industry Growth, Trends And Forecast

The Business Research Company’s Frozen Fruit And Vegetable Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The frozen fruit and vegetable market consists of sales of frozen and canned fruit and vegetables by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce frozen and canned fruit and vegetables. This market does not include unprocessed fruit and vegetables which are part of the agricultural market. The companies in the industry package and distribute their products through various distribution channels to both individual customers and commercial establishments.

Major players in the global frozen fruit and vegetable market include Tyson Foods, Inc., Nestle SA, Conagra Brands, Kraft Heinz Company, General Mills, Inc., McCain Foods, Ajinomoto CoInc., TableMark.

The frozen fruit and vegetables market expected to reach a value of nearly $586.05 billion by 2022, significantly growing at a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period. The growth in the frozen fruit and vegetables market is due to the increased busy life styles, increased demand for convenient frozen meals, rapid urbanization leading to demand for convenient food products.

However, the market for frozen fruit and vegetable is expected to face certain restraints from several factors such as health awareness and shift towards organic foods.

The global frozen fruit and vegetable market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Type – The frozen fruit and vegetable market is segmented into frozen specialty food manufacturing, frozen fruit, juice, & vegetable manufacturing, among these segments, the frozen specialty food manufacturing market accounts for the largest share in the global frozen fruit and vegetable market.

By Geography – The global frozen fruit and vegetable is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the Western Europe frozen fruit and vegetables market accounts the largest share in the global frozen fruit and vegetable market.

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald