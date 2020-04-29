Global Automotive Glow Plug Market Industry Overview By Size, Share, Trends, CAGR Status, Growth Opportunities And Forecast 2028

“ORBIS RESEARCH has published new report on “Global Automotive Glow Plug Market” with current trends, industry demand, latest innovations, business expansion and investment strategies which lead to success of the organization. Global Automotive Glow Plug Market report is an in-depth study to create future opportunities covering major aspects like future growth analysis, product types, sales channels, competitive insights, industry dynamics, mergers & acquisitions, applications, regional overview and key players.

This report also helps the end-users to understand the industry plans, growth factors, development strategies and policies implemented by leading industry players. All the terminologies of the Global Automotive Glow Plug Industry are enclosed in the report. This report examines various facts and figures to grow the Global Automotive Glow Plug Market revenue.”

The global Automotive Glow Plug market was valued at $XX million in 2018, and analysts predict the global market size will reach $XX million by the end of 2028, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2018 and 2028.

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Automotive Glow Plug from 2013-2018, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2019-2028 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Automotive Glow Plug market.

Leading players of Automotive Glow Plug including:

Bosch

Borgwarner

NGK

Denso

Federal-Mogul

Hyundai Mobis

Delphi

Magneti Marelli

Valeo

FRAM Group

Kyocera

Hidria

YURA TECH

Acdelco

Ningbo Tianyu

Ningbo Glow Plug

Ningbo Xingci

Fuzhou Dreik

Wenzhou Bolin

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

Metal Glow Plug

Ceramic Glow Plug

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

OEM

Aftermarket

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

Direct Channel

Distribution Channel

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Chile etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Automotive Glow Plug Market Overview

1.1 Automotive Glow Plug Definition

1.2 Global Automotive Glow Plug Market Size Status and Outlook (2013-2028)

1.3 Global Automotive Glow Plug Market Size Comparison by Region (2013-2028)

1.4 Global Automotive Glow Plug Market Size Comparison by Type (2013-2028)

1.5 Global Automotive Glow Plug Market Size Comparison by Application (2013-2028)

1.6 Global Automotive Glow Plug Market Size Comparison by Sales Channel (2013-2028)

1.7 Automotive Glow Plug Market Dynamics

1.7.1 Market Drivers/Opportunities

1.7.2 Market Challenges/Risks

1.7.3 Market News (Mergers/Acquisitions/ Expansion)

Chapter 2 Automotive Glow Plug Market Segment Analysis by Player

2.1 Global Automotive Glow Plug Sales and Market Share by Player (2016-2018)

2.2 Global Automotive Glow Plug Revenue and Market Share by Player (2016-2018)

2.3 Global Automotive Glow Plug Average Price by Player (2016-2018)

2.4 Players Competition Situation & Trends

2.5 Conclusion of Segment by Player

Chapter 3 Automotive Glow Plug Market Segment Analysis by Type

3.1 Global Automotive Glow Plug Market by Type

3.1.1 Metal Glow Plug

3.1.2 Ceramic Glow Plug

3.2 Global Automotive Glow Plug Sales and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

3.3 Global Automotive Glow Plug Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

3.4 Global Automotive Glow Plug Average Price by Type (2013-2018)

3.5 Leading Players of Automotive Glow Plug by Type in 2018

3.6 Conclusion of Segment by Type

Chapter 4 Automotive Glow Plug Market Segment Analysis by Application

4.1 Global Automotive Glow Plug Market by Application

4.1.1 OEM

4.1.2 Aftermarket

4.2 Global Automotive Glow Plug Sales and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

4.3 Leading Consumers of Automotive Glow Plug by Application in 2018

4.4 Conclusion of Segment by Application

Chapter 5 Automotive Glow Plug Market Segment Analysis by Sales Channel

5.1 Global Automotive Glow Plug Market by Sales Channel

5.1.1 Direct Channel

5.1.2 Distribution Channel

5.2 Global Automotive Glow Plug Sales and Market Share by Sales Channel (2013-2018)

5.3 Leading Distributors/Dealers of Automotive Glow Plug by Sales Channel in 2018

5.4 Conclusion of Segment by Sales Channel

Chapter 6 Automotive Glow Plug Market Segment Analysis by Region

6.1 Global Automotive Glow Plug Market Size and CAGR by Region (2013-2028)

6.2 Global Automotive Glow Plug Sales and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

6.3 Global Automotive Glow Plug Revenue and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

6.4 North America

6.4.1 North America Market by Country

6.4.2 North America Automotive Glow Plug Market Share by Type

6.4.3 North America Automotive Glow Plug Market Share by Application

6.4.4 United States

6.4.5 Canada

6.4.6 Mexico

6.5 Europe

6.5.1 Europe Market by Country

6.5.2 Europe Automotive Glow Plug Market Share by Type

6.5.3 Europe Automotive Glow Plug Market Share by Application

6.5.4 Germany

6.5.5 UK

6.5.6 France

6.5.7 Italy

6.5.8 Russia

6.5.9 Spain

6.6 Asia-Pacific

6.6.1 Asia-Pacific Market by Country

6.6.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Glow Plug Market Share by Type

6.6.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive Glow Plug Market Share by Application

6.6.4 China

6.6.5 Japan

6.6.6 Korea

6.6.7 India

6.6.8 Southeast Asia

6.6.9 Australia

6.7 South America

6.7.1 South America Market by Country

6.7.2 South America Automotive Glow Plug Market Share by Type

6.7.3 South America Automotive Glow Plug Market Share by Application

6.7.4 Brazil

6.7.5 Argentina

6.7.6 Colombia

6.7.7 Chile

6.8 Middle East & Africa

6.8.1 Middle East & Africa Market by Country

6.8.2 Middle East & Africa Automotive Glow Plug Market Share by Type

6.8.3 Middle East & Africa Automotive Glow Plug Market Share by Application

6.8.4 Egypt

6.8.5 Saudi Arabia

6.8.6 South Africa

6.8.7 Nigeria

6.9 Conclusion of Segment by Region

Chapter 7 Profile of Leading Automotive Glow Plug Players

7.1 Bosch

7.1.1 Company Snapshot

7.1.2 Product/Business Offered

7.1.3 Business Performance (Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share)

7.1.4 Strategy and SWOT Analysis

7.2 Borgwarner

7.3 NGK

7.4 Denso

7.5 Federal-Mogul

7.6 Hyundai Mobis

7.7 Delphi

7.8 Magneti Marelli

7.9 Valeo

7.10 FRAM Group

7.11 Kyocera

7.12 Hidria

7.13 YURA TECH

7.14 Acdelco

7.15 Ningbo Tianyu

7.16 Ningbo Glow Plug

7.17 Ningbo Xingci

7.18 Fuzhou Dreik

7.19 Wenzhou Bolin

Chapter 8 Upstream and Downstream Analysis of Automotive Glow Plug

8.1 Industrial Chain of Automotive Glow Plug

8.2 Upstream of Automotive Glow Plug

8.2.1 Raw Materials

8.2.2 Labor Cost

8.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

8.2.4 Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.2.5 Manufacturing Process

8.3 Downstream of Automotive Glow Plug

8.3.1 Leading Distributors/Dealers of Automotive Glow Plug

8.3.2 Leading Consumers of Automotive Glow Plug

Chapter 9 Development Trend of Automotive Glow Plug (2019-2028)

9.1 Global Automotive Glow Plug Market Size (Sales and Revenue) Forecast (2019-2028)

9.2 Global Automotive Glow Plug Market Size and CAGR Forecast by Region (2019-2028)

9.3 Global Automotive Glow Plug Market Size and CAGR Forecast by Type (2019-2028)

9.4 Global Automotive Glow Plug Market Size and CAGR Forecast by Application (2019-2028)

9.5 Global Automotive Glow Plug Market Size Forecast by Sales Channel (2019-2028)

Chapter 10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.2 Data Sources

10.3 Disclaimer

10.4 Analysts Certification

