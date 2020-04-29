Fiber Laser Market Share to Witness Steady Rise in the Coming Decade

Fiber Laser is laser where the active medium being used in an optical fiber that has doped in rare elements such as erbium, ytterbium, neodymium, thulium, praseodymium, holmium or dysprosium.

A fiber laser is a special type of laser in which beam delivery as well as the laser cavity is integrated into a single system inside an optical fiber with the beam generated within the fiber, unlike conventional lasers where the beam is generated outside and sent into the system.

Fiber Laser Market- Competitive Landscape

On May 2017, Management software solutions provider Lantek Systems had signed a partnership agreement with fiber laser manufacturer Nukon to supply Lantek software with its machines. Nukon’s range of fiber laser machines is available in power levels up to 6kW and have an option for linear drives, which gives acceleration of up to 3G. On February 2014, IMRA America Inc. and Trumpf GmbH + Co. KG announced partnership to combined capabilities of fiber lasers in the picosecond regime

TRUMPF GmbH & Co KG

Founded in 1923, TRUMPF GmbH & Co KG is located in Germany. The company provides machine tools, laser technology, and electronics for industrial applications, printing, drill driver, slat cleaners, seam locker, power fastener, profile nibbler, induction generators, storage system, and automation equipment. With 13,400 employees, the company generated a sales of 3,566 million euros in the 2017/18 fiscal year.

NKT Photonics A/S

Established in 1972, NKT Photonics A/S is located in the US. NKT Photonics A/S is one of the leading supplier and manufacturers of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber optic sensing systems, and photonic crystal fibers. It offers super continuum lasers, super continuum accessories/filters, single frequency lasers, OCT systems and sources, ultrafast laser solutions, gain modules and double-clad fibers, fiber delivery solutions, photonic crystal fibers, imaging systems, pulsed lasers, and specialty fibers.

Coherent, Inc.

Established in 1966, Diodes Incorporated is located in the US. Coherent, Inc. provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. The company markets its products through a direct sales force in the United States, as well as through direct sales personnel and independent representatives internationally.

Apollo Instruments, Inc

Founded in 1996, AEG Power Solutions is located in the US. Apollo Instruments, Inc. is a global leader in today’s laser diode market. The laser diode products based on this technology can be used for an array of applications including material processing and medical research. The diode sources are highly suitable for solid-state laser pumping, material process.

Fiber Laser Market – Dynamics

Highly Reliable and stable compared to other type of fiber laser is driving demand for Fiber Laser

Fiber Laser is highly powerful, reliable and stable compared to other types of lasers. High beam quality is provided by fiber lasers. It is also compact and portable, and is relatively easier to use. It has high optical and electrical efficiency. The total cost of ownership involved is much lower, and it has a high immunity to tough environmental conditions and changes. The amplitude noise is low and also has low jitter. Users are able to select the wavelengths and have precise beam control with a fiber laser.

Manufacturers Focus on Innovative Techniques to Enter Developing Fiber Laser Market

Fiber laser technology is attracting a great deal of attention due to its numerous applications in fields as diverse as micromachining, biology and medical sciences or telecommunications and its potential as a substitute for solid-state lasers in industrial and technological applications. Manufacturers in the Fiber Laser market are increasingly investing in the research and development activities to find new and innovative techniques to develop Fiber Laser. The Fiber Laser market is highly fragmented with the presence of several manufacturers, especially in the developing regions. Moreover, with the increasing number of manufacturers, product differentiation has become vital to gain competitive edge in the Fiber Laser market.

