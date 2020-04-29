Detailed Examination Of The Alcohol Breathalyzer Drug Testing Equipment Market Will Reach US$ 13,393.3 Mn By 2021

The latest market report published by Persistence Market Research is titled ‘Global Market Study on Alcohol Breathalyzer and Drug Testing Equipment: Increasing demand for personal Portable Alcohol Breathalyzer to drive the market during the forecast period’. According to this report, the global alcohol breathalyzer and drug testing equipment market will expand at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period, 2015-2021.

This market is segmented on the basis of equipment, application, end user, and region. On the basis of equipment, the market has been segmented into semi-conductor based breathalyzer, infrared (IR) based breathalyzer, fuel cell based breathalyzer, immunoassay analyzers, chromatography instruments, oral fluid testing devices, urine testing devices, and hair testing devices. On the basis of application, the market has been segmented into drugs detection and alcohol detection. By equipment, IR based breathalyzer is expected to remain the largest segment, registering the highest CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period.

The accuracy of such evidential breath testing (EBT) devices is very high, as a result, they are being widely used by federal departments and hospitals. Fuel cell based breathalyzer are expected to register a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. These type of portable devices offer extremely high accuracy concerning blood alcohol content (BAC) and provide instant results. Moreover, such devices require fewer recalibrations as compared to semiconductor-based alcohol breathalyzers. These factors are generating significant demand for fuel-cell based breathalyzers globally.

On the basis of the end user, the market has been segmented into federal departments, hospitals, rehabilitation centers, and private sectors. On the basis of region, the market has been segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East and Africa.

Increasing cases of alcohol and drugs abuse are a major factor driving the growth of the global alcohol breathalyzer and drug testing equipment market. Other trends driving growth include single technology devices for alcohol and drugs testing and increasing market share of personal breathalyzers.

In addition, stringent government regulations, the emergence of low-cost breathalyzers and growing distribution networks in developing countries are projected to result in increased demand. This, in turn, is expected to bolster alcohol breathalyzer and drugs testing equipment market growth during the forecast period (2015–2020). High pricing issues and fewer opportunities for new market players in the developed regions are key factors hampering the growth of this market.

Major players dominate the market in developed regions. Local players offer products at 20%–30% lower prices as compared to well-established companies in North America and Europe. This could restrict development and growth of the overall alcohol breathalyzer and drugs testing equipment market.

This report assesses trends driving each segment and offers analysis and insights about the potential of alcohol breathalyzer and drug testing equipment in specific regions. North America is expected to dominate the market, with a maximum share by the end of 2015. By 2021, North America and Asia-Pacific are expected to collectively contribute over 72.9% revenue to the total global alcohol breathalyzer and drug testing equipment market. In terms of value, Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing market, registering a CAGR of 13.9% during the forecast period.

