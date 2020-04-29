Cotton Picker Market Size & Future Development Status 2027

The cotton picker is a machine or harvester used to pick or collect cotton from farms. This machine is utilized to boost the rate of picking cotton and increasing the rate of collection due to improved efficiency of the machine. The machine or harvester employed to pick cotton picking can reduce the efforts of more than fifty laborers that are required to collect cotton from a single row depending upon the size of the farm. The older models of cotton pickers was able to harvest single row, while presently cotton pickers can harvest up to six rows simultaneously, which reduces human effort and saves time. Moreover, the current models of cotton picker are also able to separate seeds from the cotton lint’s which increases the efficiency of the machine.

Cotton pickers are of two types: stripper picker and spindle picker. Stripper pickers are utilized to extract lint and unopened balls from the plant. Spindle pickers utilize barbed spindles in rows, which rotate at very high speeds, in order to remove the cotton seed from the plant. The cotton seed is removed from the spindle by using a rotating doffer and subsequently, it is collected into a basket.

Cotton Picker Market – Competitive Landscape

Deere & Company

Deere & Company was founded in 1837, and currently is based in Moline, Illinois, U.S. Deere & Company is the owner of the brand, John Deere. John Deere manufactures agricultural, forestry, construction machinery, diesel engines, and drivetrains (transmissions, gearboxes, axles,) for heavy equipment. It also provides lawn care equipment across the globe. The company also manufactures cotton pickers. John Deere was ranked 102nd in the U.S. and 394th globally, among Fortune 500 companies. The company also manufactures and supplies equipment for agriculture, gardening, and construction sectors.

ColhiCana Agricultural Machinery Ltd.

ColhiCana Agricultural Machinery Ltd. was founded in 1950. Presently, it has headquarters in Cajuru, São Paulo, Brazil. The company provides products for the sectors like sugar & ethanol, livestock, biomass, branches chopper, shredders, crushers, and wagons.

Gomselmash

Gomselmash, founded in 1930, is presently based at Gomel, Belarus. The company engages in the manufacture of tractors and heavy equipment. The company also offers various products such as forage, harvester, mowers, sugar beet and potato harvester, cotton picker, agricultural trailer, and cultivators and sowing machines.

Case IH

Case IH was founded in 1985 and is currently based in Wisconsin, U.S. Case IH is a part of CNH Industrial. The company engages in the manufacture of agricultural and construction equipment. Its products include cotton pickers, tractors, application equipment, planting & seeding, harvesting, windrowers, mowers & conditioners, tillage, forage harvesters & blowers, balers, advanced farming systems (AFS), wheel rakes & mergers loaders & attachments, and skid steers.

Rising global production and demand for cotton

Rising demand and production of cotton, globally, is a major factor driving the cotton picker market. Demand for mechanical equipment has increased owing to a large number of farmers opting for machines over conventional techniques of growing crops or cultivation. These machinery are efficient and reduce the time required for planting and harvesting. Technological advancement is also a major factor that is boosting the agricultural market, which in turn is estimated to boost the cotton picker market during the forecast period. The decline in production of cotton in the last several months a key restraint; however, the production of cotton is recovering from this impact and is likely to increase in the near future which can be the reason to boost the cotton picker market.

