BIO ALCOHOL MARKET TO RECORD AN EXPONENTIAL CAGR BY 2024

Global Bio Alcohol Market: Overview

There is growing pressure worldwide to strike a balance between fuel supply and consumption. The rates of consumption are increasing, creating a high strain on the environment as well as the exploration and extraction rates of crude oil. Increasing carbon emissions are making it difficult to sustain a healthy life and a balanced ecosystem.

The advantages of bio alcohol over conventional fuels are creating a steadily growing demand for these. Like all bio-based fuels, bio alcohol is renewable and leaves a much smaller carbon footprint as compared to crude-oil-based fuels. At the moment, most producers of bio alcohol employ organic waste products such as biomass and other feedstock. This market is expecting a major boost in production rates through the development of advanced technologies that can help surpass the current rate of cellulosic biomass. Researchers are already able to show how cellulosic biomass can be used to enhance the production rates of bio fuels. These technologies need to be made commercially available in order to accelerate the growth rate of the global bio alcohol market.

The global bio alcohol market is thus explained in terms of the market outlook, competitive landscape, major trends, opportunities of growth, and significant obstacles to it. The report identifies and analyzes the key players in the global bio alcohol market as a part of its competitive analysis. This helps clear the priorities of major players in the global bio alcohol market. The report explains all this through a segmented perspective, on the basis of types, applications, and geography. The major geographical regions of the global bio alcohol market are North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World.

Global Bio Alcohol Market: Key Trends and Opportunities

A key driver of the global bio alcohol market is the imminent shortage of fossil fuels and the growing pollution problems their consumption is creating. The use of bio alcohol will help control the greenhouse effect to a major extent, reducing various regions’ carbon footprint. Apart from this, the power potential of bio alcohols is also high, making it a highly feasible class of fuels to be used at large scales.

From a regional perspective, the bio alcohol market for developed economies in Europe and North America has always been significant. The future of this market will, however, be directed largely by the emerging economies, owing to the high potential they hold in terms of production and demand for bio alcohol.

The global bio alcohol market, based on type, is divided into bio methanol, bio ethanol, bio BDO, bio butanol, and others. Application-wise, this market serves industries such as medical, transportation, and infrastructure. A major share of the global bio alcohol market is held by the transportation segment, owing to a boom in the automotive industry.

The leading players in the global bio alcohol market include companies such as Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, E.I. du Pont de Nemours & Co., BASF SE, Harvest Power, Inc., Cool Planet Energy Solutions, and Fulcrum Bioenergy, Inc.

Global Bio Alcohol Market: Regional Analysis

In terms of countries, the global bio alcohol market has been consistently dominated by Germany and the U.S. Both have held the largest shares in the global bio alcohol market in the recent past. Germany owes its high market share to the extremely tight government regulations regarding carbon emissions and the use of bio-based fuels. The U.S. on the other hand has taken strides in this market through high demand and significant government aid.

The emergent economies of the world are expected to spearhead the global bio alcohol market’s growth in the near future. China, India, and Japan, as well as nations from South America, are expected to show rapid development in the global bio alcohol market due to the need for bio ethanol to sustain the high rate of industrialization.

