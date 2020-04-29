Automotive Body Stampings Market Insights Shared In Detailed Report 2019, Forecasts to 2025

Stamping (also known as pressing) is the process of placing flat sheet metal in either blank or coil form into a stamping press where a tool and die surface forms the metal into a net shape. Stamping includes a variety of sheet-metal forming manufacturing processes, such as punching using a machine press or stamping press, blanking, embossing, bending, flanging, and coining. This could be a single stage operation where every stroke of the press produces the desired form on the sheet metal part, or could occur through a series of stages. The process is usually carried out on sheet metal, but can also be used on other materials, such as polystyrene.

The stamping process plays a major role in determining the efficiency of automotive body part production.

“Global Automotive Body Stampings Market Outlook (2019-2025)” comes up with crystal clear understanding of the subject matter. The report has been gathered mistreatment principal and subordinate analysis methodologies. All these ways are coordinated towards participating right and faithful data in regards to the market dynamics, historical data (2014-18), and also the Present market Competitive landscape. In addition, the report additionally includes a SWOT analysis that wind up the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats impacting the segments of the Automotive Body Stampings Market.

Global Automotive Body Stampings market size will reach 325300 million US$ by 2025, from 256800 million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period.

Top Companies mentioned in the Global Automotive Body Stampings Market : VW, Toyota, General Motors, Ford Motor, Nissan, FCA, Hyundai Motor, Honda, Renault, Suzuki, PSA, Daimler, Changan, Kia Motor, BMW, Mazda, Tata Motor, GEELY, Great Wall, SAIC, and others.

Global Automotive Body Stampings Market Split by Product Type and Applications:

This report segments the global Automotive Body Stampings market on the basis of Types are:

Aluminium

Carbon Steel

Others.

On the basis of Application/End-User , the Global Automotive Body Stampings market is segmented into:

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Others.

Regional Analysis For Automotive Body Stampings Market:

–United States

–Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland)

–China

–Japan

–India

–Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)

–Central and South America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia)

–Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)

–Other Regions.

In the next few years, the automotive industry will maintain a Body Stamping increased at a relatively high growth rate. Investors are still optimistic about this area; the future they will have more new investment entering the field.

Global average price of Automotive Body Stamping is in a downward trend and the average price is 2600 USD / unit in 2017. With the global economic situation and investment in technology, the price will decline trend in the next five years.

Classification Automobile Body Stamping including Carbon Steel and Aluminum. Proportion of Carbon Steel in 2017 is approximately 94.75%. Aluminum is more expensive than carbon steel, which is lighter.

Automotive Body Stamping is widely used in Passenger Vehicles and Commercial Vehicles. More than half Automobile Body Stamping used in Passenger Vehicles, and the proportion of sales in 2017 was approximately 81.7%.

China and Europe are the main consumption area, with a market share of consumption by nearly 29% and 23% in 2017. Other regions also enjoys major market share in the global area.

In the future, Automotive Body Stamping will have a good future; fluctuations in prices of raw materials have a relationship with. This technology will be more mature and monopoly phenomenon will weaken.

