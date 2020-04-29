Aquafeed Market is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 7.8% by 2024

According to a new report published by Fast.MR titled, “Aquafeed Market – By End User (Fish, Crustaceans, Others), By Form (Powder, Liquid, Extruded, Pellet), By Ingredient (Fish Meal, Fish Oil, Additives, Soybean, Corn, Others), By Sales Channel (Direct Sales, Indirect Sales) & Global Region – Market Size, Trends, Opportunity and Forecast 2018-2024,” The global aquafeed market accounted for USD XX.X Million in 2018. Further, the market is expected to reach to a valuation of USD XX.X Million by the end of 2024. Moreover, it is anticipated to flourish at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period i.e. 2019-2024.

Request Sample Copy of This [email protected] https://www.fastmr.com/request-s/89

Segmentation

The research offers a comprehensive analysis of aquafeed market with respect to following sub-markets:

By End User

– Fish

— Salmon

– – Trout

– – Sturgeon

– – Tilapia

— Others

– Crustaceans

– – Shrimps

— Prawns

– – Crab

– – Krill

– – Others

By Form

– Powder

– Liquid

– Extruded

– Pellet

By Ingredient

– Fish Meal

– Fish Oil

– Additives

– Soybean

– Corn

– Others

By Sales Channel

– Indirect Sales

– Hypermarket/Supermarket

– Brand Retail Outlets

– Online Sales

– Other Retail Stores

– Direct Sales

By Geography

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles various major market players such as

Archer Daniels Midland Company

– Cargill

– Alltech

– Aller Aqua A/S

– Ridley Corporation Limited

– Nutreco N.V.

– Avanti Feeds Limited

– Nutriad

– Biomar

– Biomin Holding GmbH

– Other Major & Niche Players

Get Full Report With [email protected]https://www.fastmr.com/report/89/aquafeed-market

Table of Content

Preface

1.1. Research Methodology

1.1.1. Industry Research

1.1.2. Research Process and Design

1.1.2.1. Secondary Research

1.1.2.2. Key Sources and Use of Primary Research

1.1.2.3. Market Size Estimation and Forecast

1.1.2.4. Research Report

1.2. Geographic Scope

1.3. Years Considered

1.4. Key Deliverables of the Study

1.5. Assumptions & Limitations for Market Estimation and Forecasting

Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot

2.2. Market Overview

2.3. CXO Perspective

2.4. Top Global Aquafeed Market Trends for 2019

Porter’s Five Force Analysis

3.1. Threat of Substitutes

3.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.3. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.4. Threat of New Entrants

3.5. Degree of Competition

Value Chain Analysis Market Dynamics

5.1. Growth Drivers & Barriers in Global Aquafeed Market

5.1.1. North America

5.1.2. Europe

5.1.3. Asia Pacific

5.1.4. Rest of World

5.2. Opportunities in Global Aquafeed Market

Global Aquafeed Market

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Market Value (USD Million) & Forecast and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

Global Aquafeed Market Segmentation Analysis, By End User

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Strategic Insights

7.2.1. BPS Analysis, By End User

7.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By End User

7.3. Fish Market Value (USD Million) & Forecast and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

7.3.1. Salmon Market Value (USD Million) & Forecast and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

7.3.2. Trout Market Value (USD Million) & Forecast and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

7.3.3. Sturgeon Market Value (USD Million) & Forecast and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

7.3.4. Tilapia Market Value (USD Million) & Forecast and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

7.3.5. Others Market Value (USD Million) & Forecast and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

7.4. Crustaceans Market Value (USD Million) & Forecast and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

7.4.1. Shrimps Market Value (USD Million) & Forecast and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

7.4.2. Prawns Market Value (USD Million) & Forecast and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

7.4.3. Crab Market Value (USD Million) & Forecast and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

7.4.4. Krill Market Value (USD Million) & Forecast and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

7.5. Others Market Value (USD Million) & Forecast and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

Global Aquafeed Market Segmentation Analysis, By Form

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Strategic Insights

8.2.1. BPS Analysis, By Form

8.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Form

8.3. Powder Market Value (USD Million) & Forecast and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

8.4. Liquid Market Value (USD Million) & Forecast and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

8.5. Extruded Market Value (USD Million) & Forecast and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

8.6. Pellet Market Value (USD Million) & Forecast and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

Global Aquafeed Market Segmentation Analysis, By Ingredient

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Strategic Insights

9.2.1. BPS Analysis, By Ingredient

9.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Ingredient

9.3. Fish Meal Market Value (USD Million) & Forecast and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

9.4. Fish Oil Market Value (USD Million) & Forecast and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

9.5. Additives Market Value (USD Million) & Forecast and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

9.6. Soybean Market Value (USD Million) & Forecast and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

9.7. Corn Market Value (USD Million) & Forecast and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

9.8. Others Market Value (USD Million) & Forecast and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

Global Aquafeed Market Segmentation Analysis, By Sales Channel

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Strategic Insights

10.2.1. BPS Analysis, By Sales Channel

10.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Sales Channel

10.3. Indirect Sales Market Value (USD Million) & Forecast and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

10.3.1. Hypermarket/Supermarket Market Value (USD Million) & Forecast and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

10.3.2. Brand Retail Outlets Market Value (USD Million) & Forecast and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

10.3.3. Online Sales Market Value (USD Million) & Forecast and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

10.3.4. Other Retail Stores Market Value (USD Million) & Forecast and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

10.4. Direct Sales Market Value (USD Million) & Forecast and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

Geographical Analysis

11.1. Introduction

11.2. North America Aquafeed Market Value (USD Million) & Forecast and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

11.2.1. By End User

11.2.1.1. Introduction

11.2.1.2. Strategic Insights

11.2.1.2.1. BPS Analysis, By End User

11.2.1.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By End User

11.2.1.3. Fish Market Value (USD Million) & Forecast and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

11.2.1.3.1. Salmon Market Value (USD Million) & Forecast and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

11.2.1.3.2. Trout Market Value (USD Million) & Forecast and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

11.2.1.3.3. Sturgeon Market Value (USD Million) & Forecast and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

11.2.1.3.4. Tilapia Market Value (USD Million) & Forecast and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

11.2.1.3.5. Others Market Value (USD Million) & Forecast and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

11.2.1.4. Crustaceans Market Value (USD Million) & Forecast and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

11.2.1.4.1. Shrimps Market Value (USD Million) & Forecast and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

11.2.1.4.2. Prawns Market Value (USD Million) & Forecast and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

11.2.1.4.3. Crab Market Value (USD Million) & Forecast and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

11.2.1.4.4. Krill Market Value (USD Million) & Forecast and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

11.2.1.5. Others Market Value (USD Million) & Forecast and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

11.2.2. By Form

11.2.2.1. Introduction

11.2.2.2. Strategic Insights

11.2.2.2.1. BPS Analysis, By Form

11.2.2.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Form

11.2.2.3. Powder Market Value (USD Million) & Forecast and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

11.2.2.4. Liquid Market Value (USD Million) & Forecast and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

11.2.2.5. Extruded Market Value (USD Million) & Forecast and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

11.2.2.6. Pellet Market Value (USD Million) & Forecast and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

11.2.3. By Ingredient

11.2.3.1. Introduction

11.2.3.2. Strategic Insights

11.2.3.2.1. BPS Analysis, By Ingredient

11.2.3.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Ingredient

11.2.3.3. Fish Meal Market Value (USD Million) & Forecast and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

11.2.3.4. Fish Oil Market Value (USD Million) & Forecast and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

11.2.3.5. Additives Market Value (USD Million) & Forecast and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

11.2.3.6. Soybean Market Value (USD Million) & Forecast and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

11.2.3.7. Corn Market Value (USD Million) & Forecast and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

11.2.3.8. Others Market Value (USD Million) & Forecast and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

More [email protected]@

About Us:

FAST.MR is a global market research and business-consulting organization that aims to provide a deep market insight to our clients, which helps them in better decision making in the dynamic environment. We have a team of highly qualified personnel that studies the market in depth to provide our clients with better strategies to stand out in the market.

Contact Us:

Jason Lee

150 State Street, Albany,

New York, USA 12207

+1 (518) 300-1215

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.fastmr.com

Follow Us – Facebook, Twitter, Linked In

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald