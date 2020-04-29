Aquafeed Market is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 7.8% by 2024
According to a new report published by Fast.MR titled, “Aquafeed Market – By End User (Fish, Crustaceans, Others), By Form (Powder, Liquid, Extruded, Pellet), By Ingredient (Fish Meal, Fish Oil, Additives, Soybean, Corn, Others), By Sales Channel (Direct Sales, Indirect Sales) & Global Region – Market Size, Trends, Opportunity and Forecast 2018-2024,” The global aquafeed market accounted for USD XX.X Million in 2018. Further, the market is expected to reach to a valuation of USD XX.X Million by the end of 2024. Moreover, it is anticipated to flourish at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period i.e. 2019-2024.
Request Sample Copy of This [email protected] https://www.fastmr.com/request-s/89
Segmentation
The research offers a comprehensive analysis of aquafeed market with respect to following sub-markets:
By End User
– Fish
— Salmon
– – Trout
– – Sturgeon
– – Tilapia
— Others
– Crustaceans
– – Shrimps
— Prawns
– – Crab
– – Krill
– – Others
By Form
– Powder
– Liquid
– Extruded
– Pellet
By Ingredient
– Fish Meal
– Fish Oil
– Additives
– Soybean
– Corn
– Others
By Sales Channel
– Indirect Sales
– Hypermarket/Supermarket
– Brand Retail Outlets
– Online Sales
– Other Retail Stores
– Direct Sales
By Geography
– North America (U.S. & Canada)
– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)
– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)
– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)
– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)
Competitive Landscape
The report profiles various major market players such as
Archer Daniels Midland Company
– Cargill
– Alltech
– Aller Aqua A/S
– Ridley Corporation Limited
– Nutreco N.V.
– Avanti Feeds Limited
– Nutriad
– Biomar
– Biomin Holding GmbH
– Other Major & Niche Players
Get Full Report With [email protected]https://www.fastmr.com/report/89/aquafeed-market
Table of Content
- Preface
1.1. Research Methodology
1.1.1. Industry Research
1.1.2. Research Process and Design
1.1.2.1. Secondary Research
1.1.2.2. Key Sources and Use of Primary Research
1.1.2.3. Market Size Estimation and Forecast
1.1.2.4. Research Report
1.2. Geographic Scope
1.3. Years Considered
1.4. Key Deliverables of the Study
1.5. Assumptions & Limitations for Market Estimation and Forecasting
- Executive Summary
2.1. Market Snapshot
2.2. Market Overview
2.3. CXO Perspective
2.4. Top Global Aquafeed Market Trends for 2019
- Porter’s Five Force Analysis
3.1. Threat of Substitutes
3.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
3.3. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
3.4. Threat of New Entrants
3.5. Degree of Competition
- Value Chain Analysis
- Market Dynamics
5.1. Growth Drivers & Barriers in Global Aquafeed Market
5.1.1. North America
5.1.2. Europe
5.1.3. Asia Pacific
5.1.4. Rest of World
5.2. Opportunities in Global Aquafeed Market
- Global Aquafeed Market
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Market Value (USD Million) & Forecast and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
- Global Aquafeed Market Segmentation Analysis, By End User
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Strategic Insights
7.2.1. BPS Analysis, By End User
7.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By End User
7.3. Fish Market Value (USD Million) & Forecast and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
7.3.1. Salmon Market Value (USD Million) & Forecast and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
7.3.2. Trout Market Value (USD Million) & Forecast and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
7.3.3. Sturgeon Market Value (USD Million) & Forecast and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
7.3.4. Tilapia Market Value (USD Million) & Forecast and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
7.3.5. Others Market Value (USD Million) & Forecast and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
7.4. Crustaceans Market Value (USD Million) & Forecast and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
7.4.1. Shrimps Market Value (USD Million) & Forecast and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
7.4.2. Prawns Market Value (USD Million) & Forecast and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
7.4.3. Crab Market Value (USD Million) & Forecast and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
7.4.4. Krill Market Value (USD Million) & Forecast and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
7.5. Others Market Value (USD Million) & Forecast and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
- Global Aquafeed Market Segmentation Analysis, By Form
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Strategic Insights
8.2.1. BPS Analysis, By Form
8.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Form
8.3. Powder Market Value (USD Million) & Forecast and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
8.4. Liquid Market Value (USD Million) & Forecast and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
8.5. Extruded Market Value (USD Million) & Forecast and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
8.6. Pellet Market Value (USD Million) & Forecast and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
- Global Aquafeed Market Segmentation Analysis, By Ingredient
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Strategic Insights
9.2.1. BPS Analysis, By Ingredient
9.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Ingredient
9.3. Fish Meal Market Value (USD Million) & Forecast and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
9.4. Fish Oil Market Value (USD Million) & Forecast and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
9.5. Additives Market Value (USD Million) & Forecast and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
9.6. Soybean Market Value (USD Million) & Forecast and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
9.7. Corn Market Value (USD Million) & Forecast and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
9.8. Others Market Value (USD Million) & Forecast and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
- Global Aquafeed Market Segmentation Analysis, By Sales Channel
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Strategic Insights
10.2.1. BPS Analysis, By Sales Channel
10.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Sales Channel
10.3. Indirect Sales Market Value (USD Million) & Forecast and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
10.3.1. Hypermarket/Supermarket Market Value (USD Million) & Forecast and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
10.3.2. Brand Retail Outlets Market Value (USD Million) & Forecast and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
10.3.3. Online Sales Market Value (USD Million) & Forecast and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
10.3.4. Other Retail Stores Market Value (USD Million) & Forecast and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
10.4. Direct Sales Market Value (USD Million) & Forecast and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
- Geographical Analysis
11.1. Introduction
11.2. North America Aquafeed Market Value (USD Million) & Forecast and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
11.2.1. By End User
11.2.1.1. Introduction
11.2.1.2. Strategic Insights
11.2.1.2.1. BPS Analysis, By End User
11.2.1.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By End User
11.2.1.3. Fish Market Value (USD Million) & Forecast and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
11.2.1.3.1. Salmon Market Value (USD Million) & Forecast and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
11.2.1.3.2. Trout Market Value (USD Million) & Forecast and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
11.2.1.3.3. Sturgeon Market Value (USD Million) & Forecast and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
11.2.1.3.4. Tilapia Market Value (USD Million) & Forecast and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
11.2.1.3.5. Others Market Value (USD Million) & Forecast and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
11.2.1.4. Crustaceans Market Value (USD Million) & Forecast and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
11.2.1.4.1. Shrimps Market Value (USD Million) & Forecast and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
11.2.1.4.2. Prawns Market Value (USD Million) & Forecast and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
11.2.1.4.3. Crab Market Value (USD Million) & Forecast and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
11.2.1.4.4. Krill Market Value (USD Million) & Forecast and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
11.2.1.5. Others Market Value (USD Million) & Forecast and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
11.2.2. By Form
11.2.2.1. Introduction
11.2.2.2. Strategic Insights
11.2.2.2.1. BPS Analysis, By Form
11.2.2.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Form
11.2.2.3. Powder Market Value (USD Million) & Forecast and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
11.2.2.4. Liquid Market Value (USD Million) & Forecast and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
11.2.2.5. Extruded Market Value (USD Million) & Forecast and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
11.2.2.6. Pellet Market Value (USD Million) & Forecast and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
11.2.3. By Ingredient
11.2.3.1. Introduction
11.2.3.2. Strategic Insights
11.2.3.2.1. BPS Analysis, By Ingredient
11.2.3.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Ingredient
11.2.3.3. Fish Meal Market Value (USD Million) & Forecast and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
11.2.3.4. Fish Oil Market Value (USD Million) & Forecast and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
11.2.3.5. Additives Market Value (USD Million) & Forecast and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
11.2.3.6. Soybean Market Value (USD Million) & Forecast and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
11.2.3.7. Corn Market Value (USD Million) & Forecast and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
11.2.3.8. Others Market Value (USD Million) & Forecast and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
More [email protected]@
About Us:
FAST.MR is a global market research and business-consulting organization that aims to provide a deep market insight to our clients, which helps them in better decision making in the dynamic environment. We have a team of highly qualified personnel that studies the market in depth to provide our clients with better strategies to stand out in the market.
Contact Us:
Jason Lee
150 State Street, Albany,
New York, USA 12207
+1 (518) 300-1215
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.fastmr.com
Follow Us – Facebook, Twitter, Linked In
This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald