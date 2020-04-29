Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Segments, Size, Analysis And Precise Outlook – Alcoa, Chalco, Yinhai Aluminum, Yunnan Aluminum

The Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Market Research Report Forecast 2019-2024 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

According to this study, over the next five years, the Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys market will register a 4.6% CAGR in terms of revenue; the global market size will reach US$ 1190 million by 2024, from US$ 910 million in 2019.

Exclusive Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Market research report contains a brief on those trends which may enable the companies operating into knows to strategize and the current sector to their small enterprise expansion. The investigation report analyses the market size, industry share, growth, key sections, CAGR, and drivers.

The major key players covered in this report: Alcoa, Chalco, Yinhai Aluminum, Yunnan Aluminum, China Hongqiao, Rusal, Rio Tinto, Nanshan Light Alloy, Ahresty, Wanji, Handtmann, Kumz, and MCI.

The Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys market can be divided based on product types and It’s sub-type, major applications and Third Party usage area, and important regions.

First, Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys have the best performance in terms of speeds, surface finish, and mechanical properties. It is widely used in Automobile Industry, Electronics Industry, Rail Transit, Machinery and Equipment, and others. Automobile Industry is its largest downstream market, which shares 47.80% of the consumption in 2016.

Second, the sale of Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys is distributed evenly in China, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and South America. Asia-Pacific is the largest production of Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys in the world in the past few years and it will keep the same position in the next few years. The Asia-pacific market took up about 50.08% of the global market in 2016, followed by Europe with a share of 19.95%, North America is closely followed by the share of about 17.67%.

Third, the global production of Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys increased from 2448.6 K MT in 2012 to 2853.7 K MT in 2016 at an average annual growth rate of more than 3.9%. In the worldwide, the top five manufacturers of Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys are Alcoa, Chalco, Yinhai Aluminum, Yunnan Aluminum, China Hongqiao. And the production of Alcoa occupied about 11.48% in 2016.

Fourth, the masterbatches industry is highly competitive due to low entry barriers as the industry is less capital intensive and there is no major technology involved. Given the competitive landscape of the industry, the bargaining power of players with clients is low thereby resulting in vulnerability to fluctuation in raw material prices.

This report segments the global Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Market based on Types are :

Rod

Plate

Others

Based on Application, the Global Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Market is Segmented into :

Automobile Industry

Electronics Industry

Rail Transit

Machinery and Equipment

Others

Regions covered By Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Market Report 2019 to 2025.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Central and South America: Brazil and Argentina.

Middle East and Africa: Saudi Arabia, and Turkey.

Europe: Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, and Singapore.

Significant Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Detailed overview of Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Market

– Changing Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc.

– Historical, current and projected Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

