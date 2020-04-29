1-Nonene Market Competitive Research And Precise Outlook 2019 to 2025

The 1-Nonene Market research report includes analysis of factual data that provides research results, vital recommendations, conclusions, and other important information to the readers, who in turn bases his or her decision making on the content of the report. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data, value and volume (as applicable).

The major manufacturers covered in this report : Jiangsu Jiafeng Chemical, ChemChina, Others.

The Global 1-Nonene market report follows SWOT (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities, and Threats) Analysis with expected of 5.7% CAGR values during forecast period.

1-Nonene, also known as propylene trimer, is a branched olefin produced by the polymerisation of propylene. It is an alkene with the molecular formula C9H18. 1-Nonene is a clear, flammable liquid. 1-Nonene is a branched olefin produced by the chemical linking (oligomerization) of propylene and is also commonly referred to as propylene trimer. It is mainly used to produce isodecyl alcohol, neodecanoic acid, nonylphenol and isononyl mercaptan which are used to produce plasticizers, surfactants, coating components, paint driers, and polymerization modifiers and so on.

Global 1-Nonene Market Overview:

China still depends on imported 1-nonene to meet its demand. In addition,unlike applications of foreign countries, China mainly uses 1-nonene to produce nonylphenol instead of isodecyl alcohol for the time being. Chinese demand of 1-nonen is estimated to be 34826 MT in 2015.

1-Nonene production mainly concentrates in North American and European regions currently. Although investors are interested in the product, due to technology barriers and other issues, it is difficult for new entrants to be engaged in the industry. There are mainly two companies in China producing 1-nonen for the time being while the product performance has an obvious gap with imported ones.

This report segments the Global 1-Nonene Market on the basis of Types are:

0.98

0.995

Others

On The basis Of Application, the Global 1-Nonene Market is Segmented into:

Produce Isodecyl Alcohol

Produce Neodecanoic Acid

Produce Nonylphenol

Produce Isononyl Mercaptan

Others

This report covers regional analysis including several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. It focuses on the leading and the progressing countries from every region in detail. South East Asia, Japan, China, and India are also predictable to witness vigorous growth in their respective markets for Global 1-Nonene Market in the near future, states the research report.

Important Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Detailed overview of Market

– Changing market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc.

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of 1-Nonene Market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

