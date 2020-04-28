Wound Care Product Market Key Players| Smith & Nephew, Acelity L. P. Inc., AB, 3M, ConvaTec Group Plc, Coloplast Group

A research report on “Global Wound Care Product Market (2018-2023)” has been recently produced by Kay Dee Market Insights. The report is categorized in different parts, such as market dynamics, market sizing, competitive analysis and more. Different analytical methods such as Porter’s analysis, PEST analysis and more have been used to get a 360° analysis of the global Wound Care Product market. In competitive landscape part, KD Market Insights has focused on company profiling, market positioning, market share analysis and more.

The products available in the market for global wound care are designed to treat mostly complex wounds. Surgical wound care products are used to heal surgical wounds, primarily the infectious ones contracted in the hospital. Advanced wound care products are used to treat both acute and chronic wounds. The global wound care product market is expected to expand at an overall compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.37% from 2018 to 2023, leading to a global revenue of USD 23.2 billion by 2023.

Depending on the various types of products available in the market, the global wound care product market has been classified into surgical wound care products, advanced wound care products, and traditional wound care products. Among the different product types, demand for advanced wound care is anticipated to be the most promising in the coming years. This is due to the increasing prevalence of chronic and acute wounds across all age groups, especially the baby boomers generation. Furthermore, the wound care product market is also classified on the basis of application into chronic wound care and acute wound care.

In addition, demand for wound care product from various end user segments, including hospitals and specialty care wound care clinics, long-term care facilities, and home healthcare, and are also provided in this report. Demand for wound care products market from the hospital and specialty care wound clinics held the largest market share in 2017 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period.

Moreover, the cross-sectional analysis of all the above-mentioned segments across different regions such as North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa has also been considered within the scope of the research. Geographically, North America dominated the global wound care product market and was majorly driven by the U.S. in 2017.

Key growth factors

The wound care product market is predicted to witness a high growth rate owing to the rise in the geriatric population, surge in lifestyle-related diseases, the advancement of new technology, developments in wound care research area for advanced wound care products and the rising awareness about these products among consumers.

Factors such as rise in disposable income, better access to improved healthcare and increasing awareness about affordable advanced wound therapies are expected to support the growth of the advanced wound dressing market globally. Additionally, by the end user division, home healthcare is the fastest-growing segment due to the significant rise in the aged population.

Threats and key players

Although the global wound care product market is expected to experience progressive growth, the high cost of wound care products, especially the advanced ones, hinders the growth of the market. There is also a lack of experts or trained healthcare professionals who can use these new advanced technologies.

Additionally, the average price of wound care products is expensive. Certain markets are price-sensitive, and hence the acceptance of such products is comparatively less. The complex regulatory processes also restrict wound care products’ penetration.

Some of the major players in the wound care industry are Smith & Nephew, Acelity L. P. Inc., Mölnlycke Health Care AB, 3M, ConvaTec Group Plc, Coloplast Group, etc.



