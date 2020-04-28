Varicose Veins Market Report includes Industry share analysis Manufacturing Process, Machinery, Raw Materials, Cost and Revenue 2024

According to the latest market research report, published by KD Market Insights covers a detailed analysis of, “Varicose Veins market” The study comprises of major industry trends and insights that play an important role in the market growth. Also, the report covers forecast revenue growth at global, regional and country levels, providing a detailed analysis of the industry.

The global varicose vein treatment devices market is estimated to reach USD 1,388.86 Mn by 2023, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.4% during the 2018-2023 period. The number of patients suffering from varicose veins is rising. However, technologically advanced treatment procedures are also emerging, which is expected to bolster the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Treatment mode segment insights:

The thermal ablation segment dominated the market, accounting for a 63.0% share of the global revenue in 2017. Rising adoption of minimally invasive procedures with reduced recovery periods is expected to fuel the demand for thermal ablation, including radiofrequency ablation and endovenous laser therapy, over the next few years. Furthermore, attractive reimbursement policies and recommendations by the United States (U.S.) American Venous Forum guidelines and the U.K. National Institute for Health and Care Excellence guidelines in favour of the thermal ablation process has resulted in spurring demand.

Endovenous non-thermal ablation is expected to be the fastest growing segment, increasing exponentially from 2018 to 2023 at a CAGR of 40.3%. Reduced risk of complications is projected to fuel the acceptance of this non-tumescent process over thermal ablation and other conventional treatment processes. The market share of the stripping treatment method is expected to decline considerably, owing to post-operative complications like infections at the incision sites, heavy bleeding, blood clots, bruising or scarring, and nerve injury.

End user segment insights:

The hospital segment garnered the largest share in 2017, followed by surgical clinics and specialized clinics. The availability of experienced medical professionals, coupled with favorable medical insurance policies has driven the demand for varicose veins treatment at hospitals. This segment held a 55.8% share of the global revenue in 2017.

The specialized clinics segment, which includes dedicated clinics for varicose veins treatment, is projected to witness a robust growth of 18.0% from 2018 till 2023. Patients, especially those from developed economies, are anticipated to propel the demand for treatment at specialized clinics during the forecast period. Adequate availability of cutting-edge, minimally invasive treatment procedures is predicted to drive the growth of this segment.

Regional insights:

North America was the largest regional segment, accounting for a 45.3% share of the global revenue in 2017. A growing geriatric population, obesity, and sedentary lifestyle in countries such as the U.S. and Canada, have resulted in the increased prevalence of varicose veins. Advanced healthcare infrastructure, coupled with favorable reimbursement policies have driven demand in this region in the past couple of years.

Europe was the second-leading regional segment in 2017, followed by Asia-Pacific. The market share of the Asia-Pacific region is expected to expand at the highest CAGR of 20.3% during the 2018-2023 period, owing to increased awareness among patients, along with rising healthcare expenditure. Countries like China, India, Japan, and South Korea are likely to experience significant growth over the next few years, owing to the prospects of the growing medical tourism industry, and a large patient pool.

Companies covered:

AngioDynamics, Inc.

2. Syneron Medical Ltd.

3. Vascular Insights, LLC

4. Biolas Health, Inc.

5. Energist Ltd.

6. Medtronic plc

7. BTG plc

8. Alma Lasers, Inc.

9. Lumenis Ltd.

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Executive summary

1.1. Market scope and segmentation

1.2. Key questions answered

1.3. Executive summary

Chapter 2. Global varicose vein treatment devices market – overview

2.1. Global market overview – historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Mn), geography-wise market revenue (USD Mn), and market attractiveness analysis

2.2. Global market drivers

2.3. Global market trends

2.4. Global market challenges

2.5. Value chain analysis

2.6. Porter’s five forces analysis

2.7. Market segmentation based on treatment mode (stripping, sclerotherapy, thermal ablation [endovenous laser treatment and radio frequency treatment], ambulatory phlebectomy, and endovenous non-thermal ablation) – historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Mn), and key market observations

2.8. Market segmentation based on end users (hospitals, surgical clinics, and specialized clinics) – historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Mn), and key market observations

Chapter 3. North America varicose vein treatment devices market

3.1. Regional market overview – historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Mn), and key market observations

3.2. Market segmentation based on treatment mode (stripping, sclerotherapy, thermal ablation [endovenous laser treatment and radio frequency treatment], ambulatory phlebectomy, and endovenous non-thermal ablation) – historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Mn), and key market observations

3.3. Market segmentation based on end-users (hospitals, surgical clinics, and specialized clinics) – historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Mn), and key market observations

Chapter 4. Europe varicose vein treatment devices market

4.1. Regional market overview – historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Mn), and key market observations

4.2. Market segmentation based on treatment mode (stripping, sclerotherapy, thermal ablation [endovenous laser treatment and radio frequency treatment], ambulatory phlebectomy, and endovenous non-thermal ablation) – historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Mn), and key market observations

4.3. Market segmentation based on end users (hospitals, surgical clinics, and specialized clinics) – historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Mn), and key market observations

Chapter 5. Asia-Pacific varicose vein treatment devices market

5.1. Regional market overview – historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Mn), and key market observations

5.2. Market segmentation based on treatment mode (stripping, sclerotherapy, thermal ablation [endovenous laser treatment and radio frequency treatment], ambulatory phlebectomy, and endovenous non-thermal ablation) – historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Mn), and key market observations

5.3. Market segmentation based on end users (hospitals, surgical clinics, and specialized clinics) – historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Mn), and key market observations

Chapter 6. Latin America varicose vein treatment devices market

6.1. Regional market overview – historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Mn), and key market observations

6.2. Market segmentation based on treatment mode (stripping, sclerotherapy, thermal ablation [endovenous laser treatment and radio frequency treatment], ambulatory phlebectomy, and endovenous non-thermal ablation) – historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Mn), and key market observations

6.3. Market segmentation based on end-users (hospitals, surgical clinics, and specialized clinics) – historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Mn), and key market observations

Chapter 7. The Middle East and Africa varicose vein treatment devices market

7.1. Regional market overview – historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Mn), and key market observations

7.2. Market segmentation based on treatment mode (stripping, sclerotherapy, thermal ablation [endovenous laser treatment and radio frequency treatment], ambulatory phlebectomy, and endovenous non-thermal ablation) – historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Mn), and key market observations

7.3. Market segmentation based on end-users (hospitals, surgical clinics, and specialized clinics) – historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Mn), and key market observations

Continue…

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald