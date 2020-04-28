Ultrasound Devices Market Expected to Reach CAGR of 4.1% by 2024
According to a recent report published by Fast.MR, titled “Ultrasound Devices Market – By Type (Stationary, and Portable), By Technology (Diagnostic Ultrasound, and Therapeutic Ultrasound), By Application (Radiology, Cardiology, Gynecology, Vascular, Urology, and Others), By End User (Hospital & Surgical Centers, Diagnostic Centers, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Others) – Global Market Analysis, Trends, Opportunity and Forecast, 2018-2024”. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for Ultrasound Devices Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.
Global ultrasound devices market is estimated to reach USD 8.6 Billion in 2024, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1% between 2019 and 2024. Factors such as continuous technological advancements and development of advanced ultrasound devices are poised to positively benefit global ultrasound devices market during the forecast period.
Access Sample Copy of This Report – https://www.fastmr.com/request-s/71
Market Insights
Growth Drivers – Ultrasound Devices Market
Increasing Ultrasound Procedures
Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and rising patient awareness are two of the major factors which are propelling market growth. Further, increasing awareness and treatment of complex diseases is also expected to foster the growth of global ultrasound devices market during the forecast period. High diagnosis rates of kidney stones in various countries such as Germany and U.S. also indicate growth of global ultrasound devices market during the forecast period.
Launch of Innovative Products
Manufacturers are offering advanced ultrasound devices products with several new functionalities. Further, various companies are also launching 3D and 4D ultrasound devices products which can take images at various angles. Besides, 4D ultrasound device offer various advantages over 2D ultrasound such as including visualization and motion.
Trends – Ultrasound Devices Market
Portable Ultrasound Devices Gaining Traction in Market
Various companies are focusing on innovation and new product launch such as 3D and 4D ultrasound devices among others. Moreover, increasing adoption of these advanced devices in developed nations is offering significant revenue generation opportunities.
Segmentation
By Type
– Stationary
– Portable
By Technology
– Diagnostic Ultrasound
– 2D Ultrasound
– 3D & 4D Ultrasound
– Doppler Ultrasound
– Therapeutic Ultrasound
– High-intensity Focused Ultrasound
– Extracorporeal Shockwave Lithotripsy
By Application
– Radiology
– Cardiology
– Gynecology
– Vascular
– Urology
– Others
By End User
– Hospital & Surgical Centers
– Diagnostic Centers
– Ambulatory Surgical Centers
– Others
By Geography
– North America (U.S. & Canada)
– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)
– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)
– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)
– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)
Competitive Landscape
The report profiles various major market players such as
– GE Healthcare
– Koninklijke Philips N.V.
– Canon Medical Systems Corporation
– Hitachi, Ltd.
– Siemens Healthineers
– Mindray Medical International Limited
– Samsung Medison Co., Ltd.
– Fujifilm Holdings Corporation
– Esaote SpA
– Analogic Corporation
– Other Major & Niche Players
Get Complete Report With TOC – https://www.fastmr.com/report/71/ultrasound-devices-market
Table of Content
1. Preface
1.1. Research Methodology
1.2. Geographic Scope
1.3. Years Considered
2. Executive Summary
3. Market Overview
3.1. Ultrasound Devices Overview
3.2. Market Definition & Key Market Segments
3.3. Industry Development
3.4. Global Market Maturity
3.4.1. North America
3.4.2. Europe
3.4.3. Asia Pacific
3.4.4. Latin America
3.4.5. Middle East & Africa
3.5. Porter’s Five Force Analysis
3.6. Industry Value Chain Analysis
3.7. Macro-Economic Trends
4. Competitive Landscape
4.1. Global Ultrasound Devices Market 2018
4.2. Global Ultrasound Devices Market Value Share, By Company 2018
5. Growth Drivers & Barriers in Global Ultrasound Devices Market
5.1. North America
5.2. Europe
5.3. Asia Pacific
5.4. Rest of World
6. Trends in Global Ultrasound Devices Market
6.1. North America
6.2. Europe
6.3. Asia Pacific
6.4. Rest of World
7. Global Ultrasound Devices Market
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Market Value and Forecast 2018-2024 & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2019-2024
8. Global Ultrasound Devices Market Segmentation Analysis, By Type
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Strategic Insights
8.2.1. BPS Analysis, By Type
8.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Type
8.3. Stationary
8.3.1. Market Value and Forecast 2018-2024 & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2019-2024
8.4. Portable
8.4.1. Market Value and Forecast 2018-2024 & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2019-2024
9. Global Ultrasound Devices Market Segmentation Analysis, By Technology
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Strategic Insights
9.2.1. BPS Analysis, By Technology
9.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Technology
9.3. Diagnostic Ultrasound
9.3.1. Market Value and Forecast 2018-2024 & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2019-2024
9.3.2. 2D Ultrasound
9.3.2.1. Market Value and Forecast 2018-2024 & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2019-2024
9.3.3. 3D & 4D Ultrasound
9.3.3.1. Market Value and Forecast 2018-2024 & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2019-2024
9.3.4. Doppler Ultrasound
9.3.4.1. Market Value and Forecast 2018-2024 & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2019-2024
9.4. Therapeutic Ultrasound
9.4.1. High-intensity Focused Ultrasound
9.4.1.1. Market Value and Forecast 2018-2024 & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2019-2024
9.4.2. Extracorporeal Shockwave Lithotripsy
9.4.2.1. Market Value and Forecast 2018-2024 & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2019-2024
10. Global Ultrasound Devices Market Segmentation Analysis, By Application
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Strategic Insights
10.2.1. BPS Analysis, By Application
10.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application
10.3. Radiology
10.3.1. Market Value and Forecast 2018-2024 & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2019-2024
10.4. Cardiology
10.4.1. Market Value and Forecast 2018-2024 & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2019-2024
10.5. Gynecology
10.5.1. Market Value and Forecast 2018-2024 & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2019-2024
10.6. Vascular
10.6.1. Market Value and Forecast 2018-2024 & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2019-2024
10.7. Urology
10.7.1. Market Value and Forecast 2018-2024 & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2019-2024
10.8. Others
10.8.1. Market Value and Forecast 2018-2024 & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2019-2024
11. Global Ultrasound Devices Market Segmentation Analysis, By End User
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Strategic Insights
11.2.1. BPS Analysis, By End User
11.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By End User
11.3. Hospital & Surgical Centers
11.3.1. Market Value and Forecast 2018-2024 & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2019-2024
11.4. Diagnostic Centers
11.4.1. Market Value and Forecast 2018-2024 & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2019-2024
11.5. Ambulatory Surgical Centers
11.5.1. Market Value and Forecast 2018-2024 & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2019-2024
11.6. Others
11.6.1. Market Value and Forecast 2018-2024 & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2019-2024
More [email protected]@
About Us:
FAST.MR is a global market research and business-consulting organization that aims to provide a deep market insight to our clients, which helps them in better decision making in the dynamic environment. We have a team of highly qualified personnel that studies the market in depth to provide our clients with better strategies to stand out in the market.
Contact Us:
Jason Lee
150 State Street, Albany,
New York, USA 12207
+1 (518) 300-1215
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.fastmr.com
Follow Us – Facebook, Twitter, Linked In
This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald