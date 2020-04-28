Substation Automation and Integration Market Top Trends, Size, Demand, Analysis, Overview and Outlook 2018 to 2028

Substation Automation and Integration Market

Wake of the communicable IEDs (Intelligent Electronic Devices), smart digital communication and progress in information technology have offered enhancements opportunities to the substation automation and integration market. By leveraging substation automation and integration, the utilities is anticipated to witness effective control, monitoring, automation, and protection of the applications, which could not exist by using their conventional counterparts. As a result, an acute demand for substation automation and integration is observed in the electric power industry.

Rise in the global population and their increasing energy needs have intensified the demand for smart utilization of electrical system capabilities. This has hard-pressed the manufacturers of the substation automation and integration market to devise neoteric substation model to offset the challenges faced by the existing substation automation systems with the convergence of technology into space. Owing to this realization, the global substation automation and integration market is anticipated to grow at an impressive pace through the forecast period.

Substation Automation and Integration Market – Novel Developments

The report on substation automation and integration comprise a detailed competitive analysis. ABB Ltd., NovaTech LLC, Cooper Power Systems Inc., General Electric Co., Schweitzer Engineering Lab Inc., Siemens AG, Alstom S.A., Itron, GE Energy, Amperion, Echelon Corporation, Infrax Systems, Grid Net, Cisco Systems, Encore Networks, Eaton Corporation, Ruggedcom, Schneider Electric, S&C Electric Company, Trilliant & Tropos Networks, Open Systems, Power System, GridBridge, Utility Systems, SATEC, Basler, Ingeteam S.A., are some of the key players endeavoring towards transforming the landscape of substation automation and integration market. Below are some of the notable developments happening in the substation automation and integration market:

Recently, Eaton announced the combination of highly-powered services, automation solutions, and equipment in order to modernize the electric grid and improve its productivity with substation automation and integration. By leveraging technology, Eaton will deliver more than the current substation automation and integration capacity and drive productivity. This will ultimately strengthen the current capacity of the grid and curtail any risk by delivering more reliable and cost-effective energy. The innovative energy management circuit breakers and substation automation and integration developed by Eaton will provide smart connectivity to utilities.

ABB Information Systems Ltd. recently collaborated with Intel to promote next-gen distribution substation automation and integration. The strategic collaboration is aimed at devising a single centralized unit that is software driven and provides extensive coverage. These substation automation and integration devices will be able to reduce security management and the investment costs, improve operational safety, adapt to the ever-changing network protection requisites, and have enhanced cyber security features.

Substation Automation and Integration Market Dynamics

Need to Revamp the Aged Grid Infrastructures to Trigger the Growth of the Substation Automation and Integration Market

The electricity grid has undergone notable transformation since the time it was first developed when the energy requisites were low. With the advent of technology, consumption of electricity has significantly increased. Renewable sources of energy have been leveraged to generate electricity in an environmental-friendly manner. However, the fluctuating power from renewable energies can affect the stability of the grid, which calls for substation automation and integration.

Due to the addition in energy generating methodologies, the traditional electrical grid can be deemed as ineffective and they need to be revamped to make it cost-effective. The increasing demand for reliable, efficient, and secured grid infrastructure by replacing the aged grid infrastructures is prevalent, which can be realized by leveraging substation automation and integration. Eventually, the extensive utilization of automation will trigger the growth of the substation automation and integration market.

North America to Reign Supreme in the Global Substation Automation and Integration Market

Geographically, North America is expected to record impressive growth in the retail, industrial, and hospitality businesses, which have large power requirements. As a result of high industrial penetration, the scope of substation automation and integration is expected to increase in this region.

In addition to this, North America holds a prominent position in the development of advanced technology to meet the grid requisites, thereby creating demand for substation automation and integration. Following the footsteps of North America, Asia Pacific will simultaneously gain lucrative opportunities as the emerging economies continue to seek rapid industrial growth.

Substation Automation and Integration Market Segmentation

The substation automation and integration market can be bifurcated on the basis of substation types, communication network, and regions.

Substation Automation and Integration Market – Substation Types

Depending on the substation types, the substation automation and integration market can be classified into:

Collector Substation

Transmission Substation

Distribution Substation

Substation Automation and Integration Market – Communication Network

On the basis of the communication network, the substation automation and integration market can be segmented into:

Ethernet Communication

Fiber Optic Communication

Power Line Communication

Copper Wire Communication

