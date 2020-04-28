You are here
Short Video Platforms Market 2020-2025 Top Companies- Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, ByteDance, Vimeo and more…

At present, Short Video Platforms become the hottest Internet exchange information platform in the world. In 2018, the global Short Video Platforms market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of % during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Short Video Platforms status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Short Video Platforms development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study
Facebook(Instagram)
Snapchat
ByteDance(Toutiao)
SNOW(B612)
Vimeo
Tencent(Weishi)
Beijing Wei Ran Internet Technology
Meipai
YIXIA
Kuaishou
Doupai

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Live and Video
Video

Market segment by Application, split into
Personal Entertainment
Public Performance
Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Short Video Platforms status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Short Video Platforms development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

