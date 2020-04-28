Self-driving Car Market: Segmented By Application And Geography Trends, Growth And Forecasts To 2023

According to the latest market research report, published by KD Market Insights covers a detailed analysis of, “Self-driving Car Market 2018: Market Size, Trends & Opportunity Outlook – Forecast to 2028.” The study comprises of major industry trends and insights that play an important role in the market growth. Also, the report covers forecast revenue growth at global, regional and country levels, providing a detailed analysis of the industry.

A self-driving car, also known as an autonomous car or driverless car, is a vehicle that uses a combination of sensors, cameras, radars and artificial intelligence (AI), to travel between destinations without the need of any human effort. To qualify as fully autonomous, a vehicle must be able to navigate without human intervention, to a predetermined destination, over roads that have not been adapted for its use. The global self-driving car market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 36.2%, leading to global revenue of USD 173.15 Bn by 2023.

AI technologies power self-driving car systems. Developers of self-driving cars use vast amounts of data from image recognition systems, along with machine learning and neural networks, to build systems that can drive autonomously. Advanced control systems interpret sensory information to identify appropriate navigation paths, as well as obstacles and relevant signage. Automakers and technical vendors are investing in AI to succeed in the era of autonomous vehicles.

The global self-driving car market is segmented on the basis of type of vehicle, product type, application of the car, technology components (hardware and software), and geography. The global market for autonomous cars can be categorized on the basis of its use and application, that is, into personal use and commercial use. In the self-driving car market, products are segregated based on type such as Level 1, Level 2, Level 3, Level 4 and Level 5 automation. The components market comprises radar, video cameras, lidar, ultrasound, central computing and GPS navigation. Geographically, the self-driving car market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa.

Key growth factors

Rising acceptance of autonomous vehicles by various governments is expected to boost the growth of industrial applications of autonomous cars and trucks over the forecast period. Technological advancements, increasing number of road accidents, and growing demand for automation are the key factors driving the growth of the market.

The rise of the mobility as a service (MaaS) sector is anticipated to provide an impetus to the market for autonomous cars. Automation in the automotive industry will boost the growth of the global self-driving car market.

Threats and key players

Although the self-driving car market is expected to experience positive growth globally, apprehension regarding privacy and security risk and lack of proper infrastructure that is needed to support autonomous cars may pose several challenges for manufacturers. There can be security threats to the wide-ranging networks that will connect with autonomous vehicles.

Major self-driving car providers operating in the market are divided based on technology providers (Microsoft, Apple, IBM, Cisco) and automobile industry players (Google, Toyota, General Motors, Tesla, Volvo)

What’s covered in the report?

1. Overview of the global self-driving car market

2. Market drivers and challenges in the global self-driving car market

3. Market trends in the global self-driving car market

4. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the global self-driving car market

5. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the types of cars in the global self-driving car market (passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle)

6. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the applications of cars in global self-driving car market (passenger use and commercial use)

7. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the product types in the global self-driving car market (Level 1, Level 2, Level 3, Level 4 and Level 5 automation)

8. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the technology components in the global self-driving car market (radar sensors, video cameras, lidar senors, ultrasound sensors, central computing systems, GPS navigation systems)

9. Historical, current and forecasted regional (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East & Africa) market size data for the global self-driving car market

10. Analysis of the competitive landscape and profiles of major companies operating in the market

11. Key recent developments in the global self-driving car market

Why buy?

1. To gain insightful analysis of the entire market and have a comprehensive understanding of the global self-driving car market

2. To understand the growth drivers and challenges in the self-driving cars market and its impact on the global scenario

3. To analyze the market potential, drivers, latest market trends, opportunities and challenges, self-driving cars market threats and risks

4. Identify major Competitors’ business and market dynamics, and respond accordingly

5. Devise market-entry strategies by understanding the factors driving the growth of the market

6. Get stakeholder and technology analysis, relevant Companies’ profiles and start-ups’ profiles

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1: Executive summary

1.1. Market scope and segmentation

1.2. Key questions answered in this study

1.3. Executive Summary

Chapter 2: Global self-driving car market – market overview

2.1. Global market overview – market trends, market attractiveness analysis, geography-wise market revenue (USD Bn)

2.2. Global market drivers and challenges

2.3. Value chain analysis of self-driving car market

2.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.5. Market segmentation on the basis of type (passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle)

2.5. a. Revenue from passenger vehicles – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

2.5. b. Revenue from commercial vehicles – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

2.6. Market segmentation on the basis of application (passenger use and commercial use)

2.6. a. Revenue from passenger use – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

2.6. b. Revenue from commercial use – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

2.7. Market segmentation on the basis of product type (Level 1, Level 2, Level 3, Level 4 and Level 5 automation)

2.7. a. Revenue from Level 1 automation – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

2.7. b. Revenue from Level 2 automation – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

2.7. c. Revenue from Level 3 automation – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

2.7. d. Revenue from Level 4 automation – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

2.7. e. Revenue from Level 5 automation – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

2.8. Market segmentation on the basis of technology components (radar sensors, video cameras, lidar senors, ultrasound sensors, central computing systems, GPS navigation systems)

2.8. a. Revenue from radar sensors – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

2.8. b. Revenue from video cameras – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

2.8. c. Revenue from lidar senors – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

2.8. d. Revenue from ultrasound sensors – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

2.8. e. Revenue from central computing systems – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

2.8. f. Revenue from GPS navigation systems – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

Chapter 3: North America self-driving car market – market overview

3.1. Market overview – market trends, market attractiveness analysis, geography-wise market revenue (USD)

3.2. North America – market drivers and challenges

3.3. Market segmentation on the basis of type (passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle)

3.3.a. Revenue from passenger vehicles – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

3.3. b. Revenue from commercial vehicles – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

3.4. Market segmentation on the basis of application (passenger use and commercial use)

3.4. a. Revenue from passenger use – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

3.4. b. Revenue from commercial use – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

3.5. Market segmentation on the basis of product type (Level 1, Level 2, Level 3, Level 4 and Level 5level 1, level 2, level 3, level 4 and level 5 automation)

3.5. a. Revenue from Level 1 automation – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

3.5. b. Revenue from Level 2 automation – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

3.5. c. Revenue from Level 3 automation – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

3.5. d. Revenue from Level 4 automation – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

3.5. e. Revenue from Level 5 automation – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

3.6. Market segmentation on the basis of technology components (radar sensor, video cameras, lidar senor, ultrasound sensor, central computing system, GPS navigation system)

3.6. a. Revenue from radar sensors – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

3.6. b. Revenue from video cameras – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

3.6. c. Revenue from lidar senors – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

3.6. d. Revenue from ultrasound sensors – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

3.6. e. Revenue from central computing systems – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

3.6. f. Revenue from GPS navigation systems – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

Chapter 4: Europe self-driving car market – market overview

4.1. Market overview – market trends, market attractiveness analysis, geography wise market revenue (USD)

4.2. Europe – market drivers and challenges

4.3. Market segmentation on the basis of type (passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle)

4.3.a. Revenue from passenger vehicles – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

4.3. b. Revenue from commercial vehicles – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

4.4. Market segmentation on the basis of application (passenger use and commercial use)

4.4. a. Revenue from passenger use – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

4.4. b. Revenue from commercial use – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

4.5. Market segmentation on the basis of product type (Level 1, Level 2, Level 3, Level 4 and Level 5 automation)

4.5. a. Revenue from Level 1 automation – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

4.5. b. Revenue from Level 2 automation – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

4.5. c. Revenue from Level 3 automation – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

4.5. d. Revenue from Level 4 automation – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

4.5. e. Revenue from Level 5 automation – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

4.6. Market segmentation on the basis of technology components (radar sensor, video cameras, lidar senor, ultrasound sensor, central computing system, GPS navigation system)

4.6. a. Revenue from radar sensors – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

4.6. b. Revenue from video cameras – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

4.6. c. Revenue from lidar senors – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

4.6. d. Revenue from ultrasound sensors – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

4.6. e. Revenue from central computing systems – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

4.6. f. Revenue from GPS navigation systems – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

Chapter 5: Asia-Pacific self-driving car market- market overview

5.1. Market overview – market trends, market attractiveness analysis, geography wise market revenue (USD)

5.2. Asia-Pacific – market drivers and challenges

5.3. Market segmentation on the basis of type (passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle)

5.3.a. Revenue from passenger vehicles – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

5.3. b. Revenue from commercial vehicles – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

5.4. Market segmentation on the basis of application (passenger use and commercial use)

5.4. a. Revenue from passenger use – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

5.4. b. Revenue from commercial use – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

5.5. Market segmentation on the basis of product type (Level 1, Level 2, Level 3, Level 4 and Level 5 automation)

5.5. a. Revenue from Level 1 automation – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

5.5. b. Revenue from level 2 automation – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

5.5. c. Revenue from Level 3 automation – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

5.5. d. Revenue from Level 4 automation – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

5.5. e. Revenue from Level 5 automation – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

5.6. Market segmentation on the basis of technology components (radar sensor, video cameras, lidar senor, ultrasound sensor, central computing system, GPS navigation system)

5.6. a. Revenue from radar sensors – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

5.6. b. Revenue from video cameras – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

5.6. c. Revenue from lidar senors – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

5.6. d. Revenue from ultrasound sensors – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

5.6. e. Revenue from central computing systems – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

5.6. f. Revenue from GPS navigation systems – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

Chapter 6: Latin America self-driving car market- market overview

6.1. Market overview – market trends, market attractiveness analysis, geography wise market revenue (USD)

6.2. Latin America – market drivers and challenges

6.3. Market segmentation on the basis of type (passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle)

6.3.a. Revenue from passenger vehicles – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

6.3. b. Revenue from commercial vehicles – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

6.4. Market segmentation on the basis of application (passenger use and commercial use)

6.4. a. Revenue from passenger use – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

6.4. b. Revenue from commercial use – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

6.5. Market segmentation on the basis of product type (Level 1, Level 2, Level 3, Level 4 and Level 5 automation)

6.5. a. Revenue from Level 1 automation- Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

6.5. b. Revenue from Level 2 automation – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

6.5. c. Revenue from Level 3 automation – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

6.5. d. Revenue from Level 4 automation – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

6.5. e. Revenue from Level 5 automation – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

6.6. Market segmentation on the basis of technology components (radar sensor, video cameras, lidar senor, ultrasound sensor, central computing system, GPS navigation system)

6.6. a. Revenue from radar sensors – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

6.6. b. Revenue from video cameras – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

6.6. c. Revenue from lidar senors – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

6.6. d. Revenue from ultrasound sensors – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

6.6. e. Revenue from central computing systems – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

6.6. f. Revenue from GPS navigation systems – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

