SELF-DRIVING CAR Market Ongoing Industry Trends and Recent News and Developments | Key Players like Waymo, Toyota, General Motors, Tesla, Volvo, and Nissan

Artificial technologies power self-driving cars system. The software developer and car-manufacturer use vast amount of data from the sensors, image recognition that are integrated with machine learning that helps to build the autonomous car. The advanced control system use information from GPS and sensory to map the navigation path. Car manufacturers are investing heavily in artificial intelligence to succeed in the era of self-driving cars.

The global self-driving car market segment is based on applications, automation, and technological components and geography. The global market for self-driving cars can be categorized on the basis of its applications (personal use and commercial use) based on automation (semi-autonomous and fully-autonomous) and based on technological components (radar, lidar, automotive vehicle camera, ultrasonic sensor and GPS navigation system). Geographically, the self-driving car market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa.

Key growth factors

The increasing concern for road safety and the automotive technological advancement are some other drivers which are making this market grow. To sustain a safe and efficient transportation system, this is important.

When a car can drive itself back home or pick up another person, not many cars will be needed on the road. This will result in less traffic, more available parking space, a greener environment, etc.

Threats and key players

Even though the self-driving car market is forecasted to experience positive growth globally. Testing self-driver cars on roads is a big challenge as any fault or glitch in the software may be fatal.

Major self-driving car providers operating in the market are divided based on technology providers (Microsoft, Apple, IBM, and Cisco) and automobile industry players (Waymo, Toyota, General Motors, Tesla, Volvo, and Nissan).

Browse Full Report With [email protected] https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/product/3182/self-driving-car-market

Table of Content

Chapter 1: Executive summary

1.1. Market scope and segmentation

1.2. Key questions answered in this study

1.3.1. Executive summary (i)

1.3.2. Executive summary (ii)

1.3.3. Executive summary (iii)

1.3.4. Executive summary (iv)

1.3.5. Executive summary (v)

1.3.5. Executive summary (vi)

Chapter 2: Global self-driving car market overview

2.1. Global – market overview

2.2. Global – market drivers

2.3. Global – market trends

2.4. Global – market challenges

2.5. Value chain

2.6. Market definition – applications of self-driving car (personal use and commercial use)

2.6.1. Global – applications (personal use)-historical (2016-2017) and forecasted (2018-2024) market size (USD Bn), key observations

2.6.2. Global – applications (commercial use)-historical (2016-2017) and forecasted (2018-2024) market size (USD Bn), key observations

2.7. Market definition – automation of self-driving car (semi- autonomous, fully-autonomous)

2.7.1. Global – automation (semi-autonomous)-historical (2016-2017) and forecasted (2018-2024) market size (USD Bn), key observations

2.7.2. Global – automation (fully-autonomous)-historical (2016-2017) and forecasted (2018-2024) market size (USD Bn), key observations)

2.8. Market definition – technology components of self-driving car (personal use and commercial use)

2.8.1. Global – technology components (radar sensor)-historical (2016-2017) and forecasted (2018-2024) market size (USD Bn) and key observations

2.8.2. Global – technology components (lidar sensor)-historical (2016-2017) and forecasted (2018-2024) market size (USD Bn) and key observations

2.8.3 Global – technology components (automotive vehicle camera)-historical (2016-2017) and forecasted (2018-2024) market size (USD Bn) and key observations

2.8.4. Global – technology components (ultrasonic sensor)-historical (2016-2017) and forecasted (2018-2024) market size (USD Bn) and key observations

2.8.5. Global – technology components (GPS navigation system)-historical (2016-2017) and forecasted (2018-2024) market size (USD Bn) and key observations

Chapter 3: North America self-driving car market overview

3.1. North America self- driving car market -historical (2016-2017) and forecasted (2018-2024) market size (USD Bn), drivers, trends and challenges

3.1.1. North America – applications (personal use)-historical (2016-2017) and forecasted (2018-2024) market size (USD Bn), key observations, and key players

3.1.2. North America – applications (commercial use)-historical (2016-2017) and forecasted (2018-2024) market size (USD Bn), key observations and key players

3.2.1. North America – automation (semi-autonomous)-historical (2016-2017) and forecasted (2018-2024) market size (USD Bn) and key observations

3.2.2. North America – automation (fully-autonomous)-historical (2016-2017) and forecasted (2018-2024) market size (USD Bn) and key observations

3.3.1. North America – technological components (radar sensor)-historical (2016-2017) and forecasted (2018-2024) market size (USD Bn), key observations and key players

3.3.2. North America – by technological components (lidar sensor)-historical (2016-2017) and forecasted (2018-2024) market size (USD Bn), key observations and key players

3.3.3 North America – technological components (automotive vehicle camera)-historical (2016-2017) and forecasted (2018-2024) market size (USD Bn), key observations and key players

3.3.4. North America – technological components (ultrasonic sensor)-historical (2016-2017) and forecasted (2018-2024) market size (USD Bn), key observations and key players

3.3.5. North America – technological components (GPS navigation system)-historical (2016-2017) and forecasted (2018-2024) market size (USD Bn), key observations and key players

Chapter 4: Europe self-driving car market overview

4.1. Europe self-driving car market – historical (2016-2017) and forecasted (2018-2024) market size (USD Bn), drivers, trends and challenges

4.1.1. Europe – applications (personal use)-historical (2016-2017) and forecasted (2018-2024) market size (USD Bn), key observations and key players

4.1.2. Europe – applications (commercial use)-historical (2016-2017) and forecasted (2018-2024) market size (USD Bn), key observations and key players

4.2.1. Europe – automation (semi-autonomous)-historical (2016-2017) and forecasted (2018-2024) market size (USD Bn) and key observations

4.2.2. Europe – automation (fully-autonomous)-historical (2016-2017) and forecasted (2018-2024) market size (USD Bn) and key observations

4.3.1. Europe – technological components (radar sensor)-historical (2016-2017) and forecasted (2018-2024) market size (USD Bn), key observations and key players

4.3.2. Europe – technological components (lidar sensor)-historical (2016-2017) and forecasted (2018-2024) market size (USD Bn), key observations and key players

4.3.3 Europe – technological components (automotive vehicle camera)-historical (2016-2017) and forecasted (2018-2024) market size (USD Bn), key observations and key players

4.3.4. Europe – technological components (ultrasonic sensor)-historical (2016-2017) and forecasted (2018-2024) market size (USD Bn), key observations and key players

4.3.5. Europe – technological components (GPS navigation system)-historical (2016-2017) and forecasted (2018-2024) market size (USD Bn), key observations and key players

Chapter 5: Asia-Pacific self-driving car market overview

5.1. Asia-Pacific self – driving car market -historical (2016-2017) and forecasted (2018-2024) market size (USD Bn), drivers, trends and challenges

5.1.1. Asia-Pacific – applications (personal use)-historical (2016-2017) and forecasted (2018-2024) market size (USD Bn), key observations and key players

5.1.2. Asia-Pacific – applications (commercial use)-historical (2016-2017) and forecasted (2018-2024) market size (USD Bn), key observations and key players

5.2.1. Asia-Pacific – automation (semi-autonomous)-historical (2016-2017) and forecasted (2018-2024) market size (USD Bn) and key observations

5.2.2. Asia-Pacific – automation (fully-autonomous)-historical (2016-2017) and forecasted (2018-2024) market size (USD Bn) and key observations

5.3.1. Asia-Pacific – technological components (radar sensor)-historical (2016-2017) and forecasted (2018-2024) market size (USD Bn), key observations and key players

5.3.2. Asia-Pacific – technological components (lidar sensor)-historical (2016-2017) and forecasted (2018-2024) market size (USD Bn), key observations and key players

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific – technological components (automotive vehicle camera)-historical (2016-2017) and forecasted (2018-2024) market size (USD Bn), key observations and key players

5.3.4. Asia-Pacific – technological components (ultrasonic sensor)-historical (2016-2017) and forecasted (2018-2024) market size (USD Bn), key observations and key players

5.3.5. Asia-Pacific – technological components (GPS navigation system)-historical (2016-2017) and forecasted (2018-2024) market size (USD Bn), key observations and key players

Chapter 6: Latin America self-driving car market overview

6.1. Latin America self-driving car market – historical (2016-2017) and forecasted (2018-2024) market size (USD Bn), drivers, trends and challenges

6.1.1. Latin America – applications (personal use)-historical (2016-2017) and forecasted (2018-2024) market size (USD Bn), key observations and key players

6.1.2. Latin America – applications (commercial use)-historical (2016-2017) and forecasted (2018-2024) market size (USD Bn), key observations and key players

6.2.1. Latin America – automation (semi-autonomous)-historical (2016-2017) and forecasted (2018-2024) market size (USD Bn) and key observations

6.2.2. Latin America – automation (fully-autonomous)-historical (2016-2017) and forecasted (2018-2024) market size (USD Bn) and key observations

6.3.1. Latin America – technological components (radar sensor)-historical (2016-2017) and forecasted (2018-2024) market size (USD Bn), key observations and key players

6.3.2. Latin America – technological components (lidar sensor)-historical (2016-2017) and forecasted (2018-2024) market size (USD Bn), key observations and key players

6.3.3 Latin America – technological components (automotive vehicle camera)-historical (2016-2017) and forecasted (2018-2024) market size (USD Bn), key observations and key players

6.3.4. Latin America – technological components (ultrasonic sensor)-historical (2016-2017) and forecasted (2018-2024) market size (USD Bn), key observations and key players

6.3.5. Latin America – technological components (GPS navigation system)-historical (2016-2017) and forecasted (2018-2024) market size (USD Bn), key observations and key players

Chapter 7: The Middle East and Africa self-driving car market overview

7.1. The Middle East and Africa self-driving car market – historical (2016-2017) and forecasted (2018-2024) market size (USD Bn), drivers, trends and challenges

7.1.1. The Middle East and Africa – applications (personal use)-historical (2016-2017) and forecasted (2018-2024) market size (USD Bn), key observations and key players

7.1.2. The Middle East and Africa – applications (commercial use)-historical (2016-2017) and forecasted (2018-2024) market size (USD Bn), key observations and key players

7.2.1. The Middle East and Africa – automation (semi-autonomous)-historical (2016-2017) and forecasted (2018-2024) market size (USD Bn) and key observations

7.2.2. The Middle East and Africa – automation (fully-autonomous)-historical (2016-2017) and forecasted (2018-2024) market size (USD Bn) and key observations

7.3.1. The Middle East and Africa – technological components (radar sensor)-historical (2016-2017) and forecasted (2018-2024) market size (USD Bn), key observations and key players

7.3.2. The Middle East and Africa – technological components (lidar sensor)-historical (2016-2017) and forecasted (2018-2024) market size (USD Bn), key observations and key players

7.3.3. The Middle East and Africa – technological components (automotive vehicle camera)-historical (2016-2017) and forecasted (2018-2024) market size (USD Bn), key observations and key players

7.3.4. The Middle East and Africa – technological components (ultrasonic sensor)-historical (2016-2017) and forecasted (2018-2024) market size (USD Bn), key observations and key players

7.3.5. The Middle East and Africa – technological components (GPS navigation system)-historical (2016-2017) and forecasted (2018-2024) market size (USD Bn), key observations, and key players

Continue…

Check for Discount @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/discount/3182

About Us:

KD Market Insights is one of the leading providers of market intelligence products and services. We offer reports on over 10+ industries and update our collection daily which helps our clients to access database of expert market insights on global industries, companies, products, and trends.

Our in-house research experts have a wealth of knowledge in their respective domains. With KD Market Insights, you always have the choice of getting customized report free of cost (upto 10%). Our support team will help you customize the report and scope as per your business needs. This ensures that you are making the right purchase decision.

Our clients list includes various Fortune 500 companies and leading advisory firms.

Contact Us

KD Market Insights

150 State Street, Albany,

New York, USA 12207

+1 (518) 300-1215

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.kdmarketinsights.com

Read More : https://industrial-equipment-automation.blogspot.com/

https://packaging-news.blogspot.com/

https://life-science-market.blogspot.com/

https://ictmarket1.blogspot.com/

https://consumer-goodsretail.blogspot.com/

https://construction-manufacturing-news.blogspot.com/

https://chemicals-materialsmarket.blogspot.com/

https://automotivemarket12.blogspot.com/

https://automotivemarket12.blogspot.com/

https://consumer-goodsretail.blogspot.com/

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald