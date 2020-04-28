Robo-advisory Market Size, Status, Applications, Technological Improvements and Forecast 2018-2023

According to the latest market research report, published by KD Market Insights covers a detailed analysis of, “Robo-advisory Market 2018: Market Size, Trends & Opportunity Outlook – Forecast to 2028.” The study comprises of major industry trends and insights that play an important role in the market growth. Also, the report covers forecast revenue growth at global, regional and country levels, providing a detailed analysis of the industry.

Robo-advisors are independent financial planning services driven by algorithms and supported by a digital platform with no human intervention. They collect information from their customers at first through an online survey to understand their financial situations and ultimate goals. With this information they make portfolios of investments by calculating their risk and returns along with profits for long-term. The global robo-advisory market is expected to grow at an overall annual compound growth rate (CAGR) of 53.54% from 2018 to 2023 leading to a global revenue of USD 73.70 Bn by 2023.

Depending on various types of robo-advisory services available in the market, the global robo-advisory market has been classified into pure robo-advisors and hybrid robo-advisors. Among the different types, demand for hybrid robo-advisors is anticipated to be the most promising in the coming years. This is due to the increased affordability and accessibility with low financial assistance fee and rising objectivity, consistency and transparency.

In addition, demand for robo-advisory services from various client asset segments including pension funds, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds, high-net-worth individuals and the mass affluent is also provided in this report. Demand for automated financial services from mass affluent individuals held the largest market share in 2017 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period.

Key growth factors

The robo-advisory market is predicted to witness a high growth rate owing to the surge in affordability and accessibility with low financial assistance fee and rising internet penetration along with advanced technology. Increasing competition with new entrants and diversified services is one of the primary factors that is expected to augment the demand of robo-advisors at an extensive rate in the coming years.

Threats and key players

Definition and suitability of financial advice along with conflicts of interests of the clients is one of the most important factors that is expected to limit the demand of different robo-advisors in the coming years. Moreover, robustness and transparency of algorithms and consumer disengagement of business models is also challenging the growth of the market worldwide.

Some of the major players in the robo-advisory market are Betterment LLC, Wealthfront, Nutmeg, Personal Capital, The Vanguard Group, FutureAdvisor, etc.

What is covered in the report?

1. Overview of the robo-advisors market.

2. Current market demand along with future expected demand trend of robo-advisory services from various types of robo-advisors including pure and hybrid robo-advisors.

3. Current and forecasted regional (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) market size data for robo-advisory market.

4. Current and forecasted market size data for types of client asset segment including pension funds, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds, high-net-worth individuals and the mass affluent.

5. Analysis of company profiles of major players operating in the market.

6. Key opportunities for the robo-advisory market.

7. Market trends in the global robo-advisory market.

8. Value chain analysis in order to optimize the available resources.

9. Market attractiveness analysis in terms of region in order to furnish the competitive advantage of one region over the other.

10. Market positioning of the key players across different regions in 2017.

Why buy?

o Understand the demand for global robo-advisors to determine the viability of the market.

o Identify the developed and emerging markets where robo-advisory services are offered.

o Identify the challenge areas and address them.

o Develop strategies based on the drivers, trends and highlights for each of the segments.

o Evaluate the value chain to determine the workflow and to get an idea of the current position where you are placed.

o Recognize the key competitors of this market and respond accordingly.

o Knowledge of the initiatives and growth strategies taken up by the major companies and decide on the direction for further growth.

o Define the competitive positioning by comparing the products and services with the key players in the market.

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1 Executive summary

1.1. Market scope and segmentation

1.2. Key questions answered in this study

1.3.1. Executive summary – I

1.3.2. Executive summary – II

1.3.2. Executive summary – III

1.3.2. Executive summary – IV

1.3.2. Executive summary – V

1.3.2. Executive summary – VI

Chapter 2 Global robo-advisory market – market overview

2.1. Global market overview – historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), geography wise market revenue (USD bn), market challenges

2.2. Global – market drivers

2.3. Global – market trends

2.4. Value chain analysis – robo-advisory market

2.5. Porter’s five forces analysis – robo-advisory market

Chapter 3 North America robo-advisory market

3.1. Regional market overview – historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key market observations

3.2. Market segmentation based on types of robo-advisors (pure and hybrid) – historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key market observations

3.3. Market segmentation based on types of client assets (pension funds, insurance companies, sovereign mutual funds, HNWI and the mass affluent) – historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key market observations

Chapter 4 Europe robo-advisory market

4.1. Regional market overview – historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key market observations

4.2. Market segmentation based on types of robo-advisors (pure and hybrid) – historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key market observations

4.3. Market segmentation based on types of client assets (pension funds, insurance companies, sovereign mutual funds, HNWI and the mass affluent) – historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key market observations

Chapter 5 Asia-Pacific robo-advisory market

5.1. Regional market overview – historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key market observations

5.2. Market segmentation based on types of robo-advisors (pure and hybrid) – historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key market observations

5.3. Market segmentation based on types of client assets (pension funds, insurance companies, sovereign mutual funds, HNWI and the mass affluent) – historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key market observations

Chapter 6 Latin America robo-advisory market

6.1. Regional market overview – historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key market observations

6.2. Market segmentation based on types of robo-advisors (pure and hybrid) – historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key market observations

6.3. Market segmentation based on types of client assets (pension funds, insurance companies, sovereign mutual funds, HNWI and the mass affluent) – historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key market observations

Chapter 7 Middle East & Africa robo-advisory market

7.1. Regional market overview – historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key market observations

7.2. Market segmentation based on types of robo-advisors (pure and hybrid) – historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key market observations

7.3. Market segmentation based on types of client assets (pension funds, insurance companies, sovereign mutual funds, HNWI and the mass affluent) – historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key market observations

Chapter 8 Competitive landscape

8.1. Betterment LLC.

– Company snapshot

– Product/services

– Global presence

– Other major initiatives/highlights

– Key numbers

– Growth strategy

8.2. Wealthfront Inc.

– Company snapshot

– Product/services

– Global presence

– Other major initiatives/highlights

– Key numbers

– Growth strategy

8.3. Personal Capital

– Company snapshot

– Product/services

– Global presence

– Other major initiatives/highlights

– Key numbers

– Growth strategy

8.4. Nutmeg

– Company snapshot

– Product/services

– Global presence

– Other major initiatives/highlights

– Key numbers

– Growth strategy

8.5. Future Advisor

– Company snapshot

– Product/services

– Global presence

– Other major initiatives/highlights

– Key numbers

– Growth strategy

8.6. The Vanguard Group

– Company snapshot

– Product/services

– Global presence

– Other major initiatives/highlights

– Key numbers

– Growth strategy

8.7. Charles Schwab Corporation

– Company snapshot

– Product/services

– Global presence

– Other major initiatives/highlights

– Key numbers

– Growth strategy

8.8. Hedgeable, Inc.

– Company snapshot

– Product/services

– Global presence

– Other major initiatives/highlights

– Key numbers

– Growth strategy

8.9. Stash Invest

– Company snapshot

– Product/services

– Global presence

– Other major initiatives/highlights

– Key numbers

– Growth strategy

Continue:

